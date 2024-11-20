Sideshow Unveils New Star Wars Doctor Cornelius Evazan 1/6 Scale Figure

Evazan, first seen in "A New Hope," was once a promising surgeon until he was caught conducting cruel experiments.
by |
Tags: , , ,

Sideshow has announced a new addition to their Scum & Villainy line with a new Doctor Cornelius Evazan collectible figure.

What’s Happening:

  • Sideshow has unveiled their new Doctor Cornelius Evazan 1/6 Scale High-End Collectible Figure.
  • Inspired by the character’s emergence in Star Wars: A New Hope, Sideshow perfectly captures the character’s iconic appearance.

  • The once promising surgeon became a smuggler after he was found to have conducted cruel medical experiments. He faces the death penalty in 12 systems for his cruel and unusual procedures.
  • The highly poseable Doctor Cornelius Evazan figure is adorned with a light brown shirt, a brown vest, dark brown pants and a black belt. The collectible also arrives with a blaster, a blaster holster, and seven pairs of swappable hands.

  • Sideshow’s Doctor Cornelius Evazan 1/6 Scale High-End Collectible Figure is available for preorder now.
  • You can grab the $275 collectible here, which is expected to ship between September and December 2025.

Read More Star Wars:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber