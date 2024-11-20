Sideshow Unveils New Star Wars Doctor Cornelius Evazan 1/6 Scale Figure

Sideshow has announced a new addition to their Scum & Villainy line with a new Doctor Cornelius Evazan collectible figure.
What’s Happening:
- Sideshow has unveiled their new Doctor Cornelius Evazan 1/6 Scale High-End Collectible Figure.
- Inspired by the character’s emergence in Star Wars: A New Hope, Sideshow perfectly captures the character’s iconic appearance.
- The once promising surgeon became a smuggler after he was found to have conducted cruel medical experiments. He faces the death penalty in 12 systems for his cruel and unusual procedures.
- The highly poseable Doctor Cornelius Evazan figure is adorned with a light brown shirt, a brown vest, dark brown pants and a black belt. The collectible also arrives with a blaster, a blaster holster, and seven pairs of swappable hands.
- Sideshow’s Doctor Cornelius Evazan 1/6 Scale High-End Collectible Figure is available for preorder now.
- You can grab the $275 collectible here, which is expected to ship between September and December 2025.
Read More Star Wars: