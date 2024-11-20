Marvel Comics’ “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Adaptation Will (Finally) Be Released Starting This February

The miniseries was originally scheduled to hit comic shops in June of 2020.

Originally announced back in February of 2020, Marvel Comics’ five-issue limited-series adaptation of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will finally be released five years later, just months after the fifth anniversary of the J.J. Abrams movie’s release into theaters.

What’s happening:

, which was initially intended to be released in June of 2020 but delayed (presumably) due to the pandemic. After Marvel Comics briefly stopped publication that year, most other planned Star Wars comic books were eventually released, except for this adaptation, which has evidently sat finished since then, waiting for its time. Now, with The Rise of Skywalker celebrating its fifth anniversary, Marvel has announced that the limited series will at long last see the light of day beginning at the end of February 2025.

celebrating its fifth anniversary, Marvel has announced that the limited series will at long last see the light of day beginning at the end of February 2025. This Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comic adaptation is written by Jody Houser (adapted from the screenplay by J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio), who has also penned Marvel’s adaptations of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and two Star Wars: Thrawn novels by Timothy Zahn. The illustrator is Will Sliney, who previously drew the Solo: A Star Wars Story adaptation, plus the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser – Halcyon Legacy miniseries. Variant covers (pictured above and below) by artists Phil Noto, Jodie Muir, and Brian Stelfreeze will be available, in addition to a movie variant featuring a set photo of actress Daisy Ridley as Rey.

What they’re saying:

"The comic adaptation arrives just in time for the launch of Charles Soule and Luke Ross' STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER [beginning February 5th], a new ongoing series set between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. While LEGACY OF VADER reveals Kylo Ren's evolution as Supreme Leader of the First Order and his daring quest into his grandfather's tragic past, the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comic adaptation gives fans a chance to experience the dramatic end of the character's journey in an all-new way."

“The comic adaptation arrives just in time for the launch of Charles Soule and Luke Ross’ STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER [beginning February 5th], a new ongoing series set between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. While LEGACY OF VADER reveals Kylo Ren’s evolution as Supreme Leader of the First Order and his daring quest into his grandfather’s tragic past, the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comic adaptation gives fans a chance to experience the dramatic end of the character’s journey in an all-new way.” Marvel Editor Mark Paniccia: “There's a resurgence of interest in these characters, especially Kylo Ren, Darth Vader’s blood heir. Jody's script captures the impact of these iconic moments between the film's heroes and villains, while the art by Will Sliney and dazzling colors by Guru-eFX give a visually unique experience of this epic finale.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker #1 will be released on Wednesday, February 26th, 2025 wherever comic books are sold.