“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Comic Book Adaptation Announced by Marvel

by | Feb 20, 2020 4:12 PM Pacific Time

In a tradition dating back to the release of the original Star Wars film in 1977, Marvel Comics announced today it will be adapting the latest (and supposedly final) entry in the Skywalker Saga to the graphic page. Yes, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is being translated into comic book form, and the first issue of this five-issue limited series will become available this summer.

First revealed at the ComicsPRO industry conference in Portland, Oregon, the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Marvel Comics adaptation will be written by Jody Houser (Star Wars: TIE Fighter) and illustrated by artist Will Sliney (Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren). According to Marvel, “In addition to the shocking twists and turns that were present in the film, the five-issue limited series will also have brand-new story material for readers to enjoy!”

What’s happening:

  • Marvel Comics will be adapting Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker into comic book form beginning this summer.
  • The five-issue limited comic series will be written by Jody Houser and drawn by Will Sliney.
  • New story elements not seen in the film will be explored in the pages of this release.
  • Previously, Marvel Comics adapted the original Star Wars trilogy as it was released in the late 1970s and early 1980s. It more recently covered the previous two entries in the sequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens and Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi.
  • Marvel Comics also issues regular ongoing Star Wars titles with original stories set between the films including Darth Vader, Bounty Hunters, and Doctor Aphra.

What they’re saying:

  • Jody Houser, writer of Marvel’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comic adaptation: “As a lifelong Star Wars fan, it was an honor to be asked to be a part of wrapping up the Skywalker saga with Marvel Comics. We have some fun plans to add scenes and material that weren’t seen in the movie.”
  • Marvel Comics synopsis: “FROM BEYOND THE OUTER RIM, AN OLD ENEMY RETURNS! REY and the RESISTANCE set out on a desperate quest to stop the threat of the FINAL ORDER! Can they succeed where Jedi Master LUKE SKYWALKER himself failed? And what is KYLO REN'S real goal in partnering with the resurrected PALPATINE? Featuring extended and deleted scenes.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker #1 will become available this June wherever comic books are sold.

 
 
Send this to a friend