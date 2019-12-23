“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Opens With Incredible Box Office Numbers

The Force is still strong with the franchise, as evidenced by this weekend’s box office numbers showing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at the top of the charts.

What’s Happening:

On December 20th, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

$176 million is still a massive opening, however, it is the lowest opening take of any of the Star Wars films since the Walt Disney Company acquired Lucasfilm and began the new trilogy that started with Star Wars: The Force Awakens .

What They’re Saying:

Jeff Bock, an analyst with Exhibitor Relations, to Variety: “‘Rise of Skywalker won’t match The Last Jedi’s overall numbers, but that said, it’s a problem any other studio would love to have. The fact that this wasn’t their strongest outing and it still made an insane amount of money [shows] this is a cash cow. The fan base is unlike any other in Hollywood.”