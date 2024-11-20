“Star Wars: Visions” Will Return to Disney+ for a Third Season

Volume three of “Visions” will return to Japan with nine new animated shorts from various anime studios.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney and Lucasfilm have announced the return of the animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions, which is set to premiere its third volume in 2025.

Disney and Lucasfilm have announced the return of the animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions for a third volume, set to premiere in 2025.

This announcement was made during the opening day of Disney's two-day APAC Content Showcase event held in Singapore.

Volume three of Visions will revisit Japan, featuring nine new animated shorts created by various anime studios in the nation.

The participating Japanese studios include: David Production Kamikaze Douga ANIMA Kinema Citrus Polygon Pictures Production I.G. Project Studio Q TRIGGER WIT Studio



When it was launched in 2021, Visions marked a bold artistic choice by Lucasfilm, featuring a collection of non-canonical animated shorts created by different Japanese animation studios, each utilizing unique animation styles.

This departure from traditional limitations led to creative interpretations of the Star Wars universe, earning widespread praise from both viewers and critics.

The inaugural volume of Visions premiered on Disney+

This season featured nine episodes produced by various Japanese animation studios, including Kamikaze Douga, Studio Colorido, Geno Studio, Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Production I.G., and Science Saru.

Volume two of Visions premiered on Disney+ in May 2023, showcasing episodes created by a diverse array of international studios, such as Aardman from the U.K., El Guiri from Spain, Cartoon Saloon from Ireland, Punkrobot from Chile, Studio Mir from South Korea, Studio La Cachette from France, 88 Pictures from India, D’art Shtajio from Japan, alongside Lucasfilm from the U.S., and Triggerfish from South Africa/Ireland.

