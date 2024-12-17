Photos: New Banshee Accessories and Collectibles Arrive at Pandora’s Windtraders Shop

Guests visiting Pandora: The World of Avatar have new opportunities to bring the fantastical world home with them, including new collectibles and banshee accessories.

Arguably Disney Parks best themed land, Animal Kingdom’s Pandora: The World of Avatar, has been inviting guests to explore the otherworldly magic of James Cameron’s Avatar since 2017. The land’s star attraction Avatar: Flight of Passage allows guests to be matched with an Avatar before embarking on a journey on the back of an Ikran (Banshee). Exiting out into the Windtraders Shop, guests are invited to visit the Rookery to adopt their own Ikran.

While initially connected via cable, the toy has been modernized with a wireless controller allowing guests to give the souvenir the illusion of life. Now, fans can pick up several accessories to dress up their adorable alien companions with new accessory sets.

For those not wanting their Ikrans on their shoulder all day can now pick up a crossbody bag specifically made to house the collectible.

Right now, the Banshee with Wireless Controller runs for $89.99.

In addition to the incredible new items found at the Rookery, other new Avatar themed collectibles can be found throughout Windtraders, including mystery pack figures and premium display pieces.

These amazing items are perfect gifts for your favorite Avatar fan this holiday season, so make sure you head to Disney’s Animal Kingdom to check them out!

For those looking to plan a trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your vacation needs.

Read More Walt Disney World: