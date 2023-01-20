Topps Disney Collect! Celebrates Mickey and Minnie With Week-Long Event

Topps Disney Collect! Is celebrating the mouse that started it all with a special week-long event dedicated to Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, celebrating Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder.

What’s Happening:

2023 is here and Topps is kicking off the year with a slew of new Disney collectibles celebrating everyone’s favorite leader of the club, Mickey Mouse! The celebration will give fans of Mickey & Minnie seven full days of collectible fun, capped off with a watch party for the Disney+ Mickey: The Story of a Mouse !

This entire week, Topps will be releasing daily sets on the Disney Collect! by Topps app starring the world’s favorite mouse couple. The duo will be bringing out their best new digital collectibles highlighting Mickey appearances new and old, their travels around the world, and even their Disney 100 celebration looks!

The celebration runs from January 22 – 28th. With dozens of new collectibles available, the event is one any Mouseketeer won’t want to miss!

Highlights from this week’s releases include:

1/22/2023:

Mickey & Minnie – Through the Years – Collect Cards featuring the design evolution of Mickey & Minnie as they’ve appeared through the years!

1/23/2023

Disney 100 Character Celebration – Mickey Mouse and his famous friends are dressed for the occasion in this special set commemorating The Walt Disney company’s 100th anniversary!

1/28/2023

Mickey: A Story of a Mouse (2022) Watch Party Event – 1:00 PM ET – What better way to tie a bow on Mickey & Minnie Week than with a Watch Party event celebrating the journey of how these iconic characters came to be! Disney Collect! will be hosting a special watch party on Saturday, January 28th at 1PM ET where users can join the fun by pressing play on Disney+ and watching Mickey: A Story of a Mouse while collecting free coins and collectibles and chatting live in-app with fellow collectors around the world!

Additional content throughout the week will include:

Minnie Mania Collection – The always fashionable Minnie Mouse is the star of this Collection!

Mickey Festival Collection – This colorful Collection celebrates the leader of the band: Mickey Mouse!

– This colorful Collection celebrates the leader of the band: Mickey Mouse! Throwback Thursday – Huddle Up! – Touchdown! This thrilling and playful football set is certainly something to cheer for.

China Travels Collection – Celebrate the Lunar New Year with exciting Cards inspired by the food and fashion of China!

Mickey Memories Collection – This Collection features Cards celebrating Mickey Mouse’s unforgettable adventures!