Hot Dog! A Wave of New Disney Jr. Merchandise Just in Time for the Holidays

The ultimate holiday gift guide for the little Disney and Marvel fans in your life is here with new toys, playsets, and books.

Disney has just announced that a massive wave of all-new products inspired by fan-favorite Disney Jr. shows and characters is hitting retailers nationwide, perfectly timed for the holiday shopping season! Get ready to make some magic for the little ones with toys from shows like Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, SuperKitties, and Minnie’s Bow-Toons Pet Hotel. For the young super hero in training, an exciting array of toys and books inspired by Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends and the new Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends are also ready to assemble.





About the Preschool Powerhouses

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends , which first premiered in 2021, is the first full-length Marvel animated series targeted at a preschool audience. The series follows Peter Parker (Spidey), Gwen Stacy (Ghost-Spider), and Miles Morales (Spin) as they team up to solve problems, often with help from other Marvel heroes like Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Black Panther. The show emphasizes themes of friendship, cooperation, and problem-solving.

SuperKitties is a more recent addition to the Disney Jr. lineup, debuting in 2023. The show centers on four brave and adorable kittens who are superheroes in their town of Kittydale. When trouble calls, they transform into the SuperKitties, using their unique gadgets and "kitty power" to help others and teach valuable lessons about kindness, empathy, and teamwork.

Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends is one of the newest shows, designed as short-form episodes that introduce preschoolers to Tony Stark and his friends, War Machine and Spider-Man. The series focuses on teamwork and using technology to solve problems, serving as a perfect entry point into the world of the Avengers for the youngest fans.

