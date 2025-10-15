Hot Dog! A Wave of New Disney Jr. Merchandise Just in Time for the Holidays
The ultimate holiday gift guide for the little Disney and Marvel fans in your life is here with new toys, playsets, and books.
Disney has just announced that a massive wave of all-new products inspired by fan-favorite Disney Jr. shows and characters is hitting retailers nationwide, perfectly timed for the holiday shopping season! Get ready to make some magic for the little ones with toys from shows like Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, SuperKitties, and Minnie’s Bow-Toons Pet Hotel. For the young super hero in training, an exciting array of toys and books inspired by Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends and the new Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends are also ready to assemble.
- Hasbro Iron Man and his Awesome Friends Iron Quarters Playset $59.97
- Hasbro Iron Man And his Awesome Friends Marvel Iron Armor Figure Pack $14.99
- Hasbro Marvel Iron Man and his Awesome Friends Action Figure Toy Vehicle Iron Man $12.99
- Hasbro Marvel Iron Man and his Awesome Friends Action Figure Toy Vehicle Iron Hulk $12.99
- Hasbro Marvel Iron Man and his Awesome Friends Action Figure Toy Vehicle Black Panther $12.99 $12.99
- Hasbro Marvel Iron Man and his Awesome Friends Armored-Up Avengers $24.99
- Hasbro Marvel Iron Man and his Awesome Friends Iron Garage $29.99
- Hasbro Marvel Spidey and his Amazing Friends Water-Webs Spidey Island $29.98
- Hasbro Marvel Spidey and his Amazing Friends 3-inch Toy Figure with Accessory - Green Goblin $9.98
- Hasbro Marvel Spidey and his Amazing Friends Water-Webs 2-Pack - Pirate Spin Pirate Ghost-Spider $10.31
- Hasbro Marvel Spidey and his Amazing Friends Water-Webs 2-Pack - Spidey Hydro-Man $9.99
- Hasbro Marvel Spidey and his Amazing Friends Water-Webs Bubble Slinger $15.99
- Hasbro Marvel Spidey and his Amazing Friends Water-Webs Color-Change Vehicle Figure - Ghost Turtle $13.99
- Hasbro Marvel Spidey and his Amazing Friends Water-Webs Color-Change Vehicle Figure - Spider Crab $12.99
- Hasbro Marvel Spidey and his Amazing Friends Water-Webs Color-Change Vehicle Figure - Spin Dolphin $12.99
- Hasbro Marvel Water-Webs Ahoy Bubble Pirate Ship $49.99
- Hasbro Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! Action Figure Collection $29.99
- Jazwares Spidey Amazing Flip Toy - Spidey and His Amazing Friends $39.99
- Jazwares Spideys Construction Zone Chaos Play Set - Spidey and His Amazing Friends $49.99
- Jazwares Spidey Transforming Web-Wave Cruiser - Spidey and His Amazing Friends $40.88
- Just Play Disney Jr. Colorfinity Minnie Mouse $38.94
- Just Play Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Cash Register $19.99
- Just Play Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Deluxe Playset $49.98
- Just Play Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Fun Track Set $49.97
- Just Play Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Gone Fishing Set $12.88
- Just Play Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Mobile Phone $12.88
- Just Play Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Outdoor Fun Figure Set $19.99
- Just Play Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Rev-Up Vacuum $25.44
- Just Play Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse On the Move Vehicle Mickey Mouses Daily Driver $16.23
- Just Play Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse On the Move Vehicle Minnie Mouses Daily Driver $18.99
- Just Play Disney Jr. SuperKitties Oopsie Kitty Dancing Bitsy $24.97
- Just Play Disney Jr. SuperKitties Su-Purr Backpack Set with Lights Sounds $24.97
- Just Play Disney Jr. SuperKitties Su-Purr Charged Bitsy and Sparks Figure Set $7.99
- Just Play Disney Jr. SuperKitties Su-Purr Wild Deluxe Figure Set $29.98
- Just Play Disney Jr. SuperKitties Su-Purr Wild Kitty Copter $24.99
- Just Play Disney Jr. SuperKitties Su-Purr Wild Playset $25.44
- Just Play Disney Junior SuperKitties Plush Collector Set $24.88
- Just Play Disney Junior SuperKitties Purr N Play Playset $29.97
- Little Golden Book The Prince and the Bot (Iron Man and His Awesome Friends) $5.99
- Random House Iron Man and His Awesome Friends Not So Fast $5.99
- Random House World of Reading Disney Junior Minnie Upsy Minnie and Daisy $5.99
- Random House World of Reading Iron Man and His Awesome Friends Meet the Iron Friends $5.99
- Random House World of Reading Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Clubhouse Collection $8.99
- Random House World of Reading Spidey and His Amazing Friends Webs Up $8.99
- Tytan Tiles Official Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Magnetic Character Tiles - 22-Piece $39.99
- Tytan Tiles Official Disney Junior Mickey Mouse JUMBO Train Magnetic Tile Set - 112-Piece.$90.46
- Tytan Tiles Official Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Magnetic Character Tiles - 21-Piece $39.99
- Tytan Tiles Official Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Magnetic Tile Travel Set - 29-Piece $24.99
- Tytan Tiles Official Disney Junior SuperKitties Magnetic Tile Set - 17-Piece $39.99
About the Preschool Powerhouses
- Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, which first premiered in 2021, is the first full-length Marvel animated series targeted at a preschool audience. The series follows Peter Parker (Spidey), Gwen Stacy (Ghost-Spider), and Miles Morales (Spin) as they team up to solve problems, often with help from other Marvel heroes like Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Black Panther. The show emphasizes themes of friendship, cooperation, and problem-solving.
- SuperKitties is a more recent addition to the Disney Jr. lineup, debuting in 2023. The show centers on four brave and adorable kittens who are superheroes in their town of Kittydale. When trouble calls, they transform into the SuperKitties, using their unique gadgets and "kitty power" to help others and teach valuable lessons about kindness, empathy, and teamwork.
- Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends is one of the newest shows, designed as short-form episodes that introduce preschoolers to Tony Stark and his friends, War Machine and Spider-Man. The series focuses on teamwork and using technology to solve problems, serving as a perfect entry point into the world of the Avengers for the youngest fans.
