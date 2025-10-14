Get Glam with the New M·A·C x Disney Minnie & Daisy Collection
Part of the larger Disney | Macy’s Collection.
You can become as stylish as a particularly famous animated mouse or duck this holiday season with the new M·A·C x Disney Minnie & Daisy Collection.
What’s Happening:
- As part of the larger new Disney | Macy’s Collection, a new collaboration has been launched between M·A·C Cosmetics and Disney.
- The theme for the entire Disney | Macy’s Collection is Minnie & Friends Out on the Town, and the M·A·C portion centers on Minnie and one especially notable pal elevated to headline status here, with the “M·A·C x Disney Minnie & Daisy Special-Edition Collection."
- Created for Macy’s, this M·A·C collection “celebrates Minnie Mouse’s status as a timeless fashion icon, and captures everything we love about her: confidence, charm, and glamour."
- Among the collection is the debut of Minnie Woo, described as “a festive twist on the iconic Ruby Woo lipstick."
- Below are what you can find in the collection, along with official descriptions via Disney Parks Blog.
- The Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick is a lightweight, nourishing lip product that is comfortable to wear all day. Dress lips in these three new shades, inspired by our favorite duo: Minnie Woo, Gal Pals, and Upsy Daisy.
- This fan-favorite gloss gets a magical makeover in three shimmering shades: Pink Polka Dots, Dress Up, and Out On The Town. This versatile gloss can be worn over lipstick or just on its own. Its high-gloss, glass-like finish gives you a sparkling sheen that will have you shining brighter than the twinkling holiday lights.
- You can have your lashes looking long and luscious, just like Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck, with these false lashes. If you have a flair for the dramatic and want to embrace the glitz and glamour of the holiday season, false lashes are always a fun way to bring out your inner diva.
- The new M·A·C x Disney Minnie & Daisy Holiday Collection is available now on macys.com, in the Macy’s app, and at select Macy’s stores nationwide.
- See more of the new Disney | Macy’s Collection, including shirts, dolls, and bags.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com