Minnie Mouse Takes the Spotlight in the Latest Disney | Macy’s Collection
A wide array of new items are available celebrating Minnie and her friends.
Disney and Macy’s new fall 2025 collection has been released, which includes clothes, bags, dolls, and more, all centered around Minnie Mouse.
What’s Happening:
- The new Disney | Macy’s Collection is available now. Focused on a “Minnie & Friends Out on the Town" theme, the majority of the items either focus or reference Minnie Mouse in some form, along with characters like Mickey Mouse and Daisy Duck.
- The collection is coming out in advance of the 99th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in late November, which will include Minnie “in her signature style."
- Brands like M·A·C Cosmetics, Loungefly, BaubleBar, Super Smalls, and Stoney Clover Lane are participating in the new Disney | Macy’s collection, which also incorporates vintage artwork by Disney Legend Floyd Gottfredson.
- Below are highlights from the collection, along with descriptions via Disney Parks Blog.
- Women’s Minnie Mouse Pullover Hoodie
- You’re a style icon in this fun look from Disney | Macy’s, a cozy pullover hoodie with a slight crop and a vibrant Minnie Mouse graphic at the front.
- Women’s Minnie Mouse Sweatpants
- Maintain your stylish standards during down time with these Disney | Macy’s sweatpants, a comfy fleece pair with a vibrant Minnie Mouse at the front.
- Women’s Minnie Mouse Ringer Baby Tee
- Go for Minnie Mouse magic in a big way with this Disney | Macy’s baby T-shirt. Comfy in a cotton blend, it features a bold and vibrant Minnie Mouse balloon graphic at the back.
- Women’s Satin Pajamas Sleep Set
- Playfully sophisticated, these Disney | Macy’s pajamas are in chic satin with authentic Minnie Mouse signature touches. Ruffles bring whimsy to the polished set.
- Women’s Straight-Leg Jeans Embellished with Crystals by Swarovski
- The perfect pair of jeans that offer a stylish blend of classic denim embellished with Crystals by Swarovski in Minnie Mouse silhouettes. They add a fun, whimsical touch to casual outfits.
- Women’s Minnie Mouse Bow Fit & Flare Party Dress
- Turn every celebration into a fairytale with this stunning party dress, featuring a show-stopping oversized bow for that perfect touch of enchantment. Crafted with a flattering fit & flare silhouette, and a perfectly placed bow as a nod to Minnie Mouse’s iconic style.
- Mickey & Minnie Reversible Knit Blanket
- Cute and cozy, this Disney | Macy’s throw blanket is in soft jacquard knit with a large Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse at the front and colorful hearts on the back. It’s a great gift or collectible.
- Minnie Mouse Bow Tree Topper
- A distinctive finish for your décor, this Disney | Macy’s Minnie Mouse tree topper adds a touch of timeless whimsy.
- Minnie Mouse Leather Gloves by Kate Spade
- Bring vibrant color and timeless style to your cold-weather look with these supple leather gloves and Minnie Mouse-inspired motif created by kate spade new york.
- Minnie Mouse & Daisy Duck Fashion Dolls
- Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck are ready to celebrate in style! Minnie dazzles in a red party dress with her signature silver foil detail, cropped jacket, studded purse, and red heels. Daisy shines in a denim set with silver foil hearts, a pink rhinestone sweater, and matching bow, heels, and handbag.
- A must-have for fans, this playful shoe ornament is inspired by Minnie Mouse. It showcases 278 brilliant facets, with pair of black crystal ears and a polka dot bow. Hanging on a white satin ribbon, it will add a fun touch to your festive decor.
- Minnie Mouse Shoe Ornament by Swarovski
- The 2025 Disney | Macy’s collection is now available at Macys.com.
