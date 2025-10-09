A Tabletop 90s Rewind as Maestro Media Announces New Gaming Experience Based on "The Disney Afternoon"
Six complete games based on six different classic shows will be featured.
Maestro Media has revealed a new tabletop gaming experience that will allow players to relive some of their favorite memories, featuring the different series of The Disney Afternoon.
What’s Happening:
- Maestro Media has announced a new tabletop gaming experience that is sure to be a favorite of 90s kids (and more!) everywhere.
- For a generation of fans, The Disney Afternoon was more than just a block of TV shows. It was a gateway to new worlds, unforgettable heroes, and iconic adventures that lit up living rooms every weekday.
- Now, the legacy of The Disney Afternoon returns to your tabletop, inviting new and returning fans alike to rediscover the fun and wonder that made these cartoons timeless.
- This all-new release brings together iconic worlds and characters from DuckTales, Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers, TaleSpin, Gargoyles, Darkwing Duck, and Goof Troop - six complete games all in one fast-paced system designed for players of all ages.
- The Disney Afternoon Collection has been announced by Maestro Media in the release of their new REWIND gaming system, a modular platform that brings iconic pop culture worlds to tabletop play.
- The Disney Afternoon Collection will launch on Kickstarter this Fall, giving fans first access to Kickstarter exclusive editions and daily bonus unlocks before the game rolls out to retail.
- Game Features Include:
- 6 Complete Games: Each with custom mechanics, components, and challenges, including:
- Crowdfunding Exclusives: Content that only backers will get access to.
- Streamlined Rulebook: Learn fast, play faster.
- Collectible Retro Packaging: VHS-inspired cases double as display pieces for fans and collectors, with double-sided acrylic character standees in every box.
- Customizable Episodes: Players can draft familiar heroes and villains to outwit opponents, adapt to scenario objectives, and keep gameplay fresh every session.
- Maestro’s REWIND system is designed for continuous expansion - adding new characters, episodes, game modes, and worlds - while keeping core mechanics consistent across every release.
What They’re Saying:
- Ryan Lumax, Director of Sales and Marketing at Maestro Media: "The Disney Afternoon wasn’t just a TV block: it was a cultural heartbeat for a generation. Its unforgettable characters, adventurous storytelling, and catchy theme songs still spark joy and nostalgia in fans who grew up racing home to catch every episode."
- Javon Frazier, CEO of Maestro Media: “Our goal was to create a fast but approachable game system that lets fans of all ages relive their favorite cartoon worlds on their tabletops. The Disney Afternoon: REWIND is the first title available in this style, and demonstrates how the system delivers accessible, expandable gaming experiences that appeal to both new and experienced players."
The Legacy of a Programming Block:
- Airing in syndication from 1990 to 1997, The Disney Afternoon featured a lineup of classic, dare we say, iconic Disney animated television shows - including, DuckTales, Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers, TaleSpin, Darkwing Duck, Goof Troop, Bonkers, Gargoyles, Quack Pack, Aladdin: The Series, and The Lion King’s Timon & Pumbaa among others.
- As if the theme songs of these shows weren’t enough, the Disney Afternoon also had their own theme song, kicking off the programming block each day and inviting viewers to “step right up and come in."
- The programming block was so successful, it even spawned its own theme park experience at Disneyland - Disney Afternoon Avenue - which featured character meet and greets and even temporary ride re-themes like the Motor Boat Cruise to Gummi Glen (based on Adventures of the Gummi Bears).
- Now, decades later, this multi-hour block of programs is looked back upon fondly though it faded out of existence largely due to the rise of dedicated kids cable networks that pushed for or served up exclusively animated content - even Disney’s own networks like Disney Channel itself and later Toon Disney (which launched in 1998 and showed many of the same programs).
