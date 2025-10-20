Disney Jr. & ESPN Hosted A Magical Youth Sports Clinic At an East Los Angeles High School
Little athletes, big fun!
Young athletes got a magical boost yesterday as Disney Jr. and ESPN teamed up for a community sports clinic at Cathedral High School in Los Angeles.
What’s Happening:
- Hosted by ESPN’s Bernardo “Bernie" Osuna, kids tried their hand at a variety of sports—and even got a special visit from none other than Mickey Mouse.
- In collaboration with Disney Jr. Let’s Play!, ESPN’s Take Back Sports and LA County Parks, local families with young kids were invited to a play-filled community sports event at Cathedral High School in East Los Angeles.
- The event was held in celebration of Disney Jr.’s new Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ series and included a surprise appearance by Mickey Mouse, who led the kids in warm-ups and the iconic “Hog Dog!" dance.
- Pictured: Bernardo “Bernie" Osuna - Event Emcee, Commentator, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN International, Trevor Zemp, Regional Operations Manager, County of LA Department of Parks & Recreation, Mickey Mouse, Alyssa Sapire, Head of Disney Jr., Original Programming and Strategy, and Eleana Fanaika, Executive Director, Every Kid Sports
