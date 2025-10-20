Disney Jr. & ESPN Hosted A Magical Youth Sports Clinic At an East Los Angeles High School

Young athletes got a magical boost yesterday as Disney Jr. and ESPN teamed up for a community sports clinic at Cathedral High School in Los Angeles.

What’s Happening:

Hosted by ESPN’s Bernardo “Bernie" Osuna, kids tried their hand at a variety of sports—and even got a special visit from none other than Mickey Mouse.

In collaboration with Disney Jr. Let’s Play!, ESPN’s Take Back Sports and LA County Parks, local families with young kids were invited to a play-filled community sports event at Cathedral High School in East Los Angeles.

The event was held in celebration of Disney Jr.’s new Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ series and included a surprise appearance by Mickey Mouse, who led the kids in warm-ups and the iconic “Hog Dog!" dance.

Pictured: Bernardo “Bernie" Osuna - Event Emcee, Commentator, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN International, Trevor Zemp, Regional Operations Manager, County of LA Department of Parks & Recreation, Mickey Mouse, Alyssa Sapire, Head of Disney Jr., Original Programming and Strategy, and Eleana Fanaika, Executive Director, Every Kid Sports

