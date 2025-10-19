"GMA3" Guest List; Salt-N-Pepa, Taye Diggs and More to Appear Week of October 20th
Plus Odessa Young, Garcelle Beauvais, Deborah Roberts, Chandra Wilson and others join the show.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of October 20-24. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 20-24
- Monday, October 20
- Chandra Wilson (Grey’s Anatomy)
- Salt-N-Pepa discuss the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
- Broadcast exclusive on former NFL players who have become nurses
- Shop GMA: O-Wards with Kate Sandoval Box (Oprah Daily beauty director)
- Katie George (Monday Night Football)
- Tuesday, October 21
- Matthew Pellicano Jr. (Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere)
- Bob Woodruff (Last Lands)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Wednesday, October 22
- Taye Diggs (Terry McMillan Presents: His, Hers & Ours)
- Deborah Roberts (Sisters Loved and Treasured: Stories of Unbreakable Bonds; 20/20)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, October 23
- Garcelle Beauvais (Taken at a Truck Stop: A Black Girl Missing Movie)
- Rachel Beller (Nutritionist)
- Caissie Levy, Joshua Henry and Brandon Uranowitz (Broadway’s Ragtime)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, October 24
- Odessa Young (Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere)
- Courtney Cronin (ESPN reporter)
- Toni Chapman (The Moody Foody)
- Will Ganss and Kathy Buccio (Secondhand fashion for kids)
- Shop this Store series featuring products from Fleet Feet
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.