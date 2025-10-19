"GMA3" Guest List; Salt-N-Pepa, Taye Diggs and More to Appear Week of October 20th

Plus Odessa Young, Garcelle Beauvais, Deborah Roberts, Chandra Wilson and others join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of October 20-24. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 20-24

  • Monday, October 20
    • Chandra Wilson (Grey’s Anatomy)
    • Salt-N-Pepa discuss the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    • Broadcast exclusive on former NFL players who have become nurses
    • Shop GMA: O-Wards with Kate Sandoval Box (Oprah Daily beauty director)
    • Katie George (Monday Night Football)
  • Tuesday, October 21
  • Wednesday, October 22
    • Taye Diggs (Terry McMillan Presents: His, Hers & Ours)
    • Deborah Roberts (Sisters Loved and Treasured: Stories of Unbreakable Bonds; 20/20)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, October 23
    • Garcelle Beauvais (Taken at a Truck Stop: A Black Girl Missing Movie)
    • Rachel Beller (Nutritionist)
    • Caissie Levy, Joshua Henry and Brandon Uranowitz (Broadway’s Ragtime)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, October 24
    • Odessa Young (Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere)
    • Courtney Cronin (ESPN reporter)
    • Toni Chapman (The Moody Foody)
    • Will Ganss and Kathy Buccio (Secondhand fashion for kids)
    • Shop this Store series featuring products from Fleet Feet

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.