"GMA3" Guest List; Salt-N-Pepa, Taye Diggs and More to Appear Week of October 20th

Plus Odessa Young, Garcelle Beauvais, Deborah Roberts, Chandra Wilson and others join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of October 20-24. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 20-24

Monday, October 20 Chandra Wilson ( Grey’s Anatomy ) Salt-N-Pepa discuss the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Broadcast exclusive on former NFL players who have become nurses Shop GMA: O-Wards with Kate Sandoval Box (Oprah Daily beauty director) Katie George ( Monday Night Football )

Tuesday, October 21 Matthew Pellicano Jr. ( Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere ) Bob Woodruff ( Last Lands ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss

Wednesday, October 22 Taye Diggs ( Terry McMillan Presents: His, Hers & Ours ) Deborah Roberts ( Sisters Loved and Treasured: Stories of Unbreakable Bonds; 20/20 ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, October 23 Garcelle Beauvais ( Taken at a Truck Stop: A Black Girl Missing Movie ) Rachel Beller (Nutritionist) Caissie Levy, Joshua Henry and Brandon Uranowitz (Broadway’s Ragtime ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, October 24 Odessa Young ( Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere ) Courtney Cronin (ESPN reporter) Toni Chapman ( The Moody Foody ) Will Ganss and Kathy Buccio (Secondhand fashion for kids) Shop this Store series featuring products from Fleet Feet



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.