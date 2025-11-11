Lauren Morais & Diane Morgan Join Marvel’s "VisionQuest"

Two new stars set to step into Vision’s world in "VisionQuest"

Two new stars are joining the cast of VisionQuest, the upcoming Disney+ series that continues the story of everyone’s favorite synthezoid.



What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, Lauren Morais and Diane Morgan have officially joined the cast of VisionQuest.

The WandaVision spinoff, led by Paul Bettany, will explore what happens after Vision’s resurrection in Avengers: Infinity War and WandaVision, following his search to regain both his memory and humanity.

Morais will reportedly play Lisa Molinari, a character tied to Ruaridh Mollica’s Thomas Shepherd, while Morgan steps into the role of an associate to Todd Stashwick’s Paladin.

The duo joins an already impressive lineup that includes James Spader returning as Ultron, Todd Stashwick, Faran Tahir reprising his role as Raza, Ruaridh Mollica as Tucker, and Emily Hampshire.

VisionQuest marks Marvel’s second WandaVision spinoff, following Agatha All Along, and adds to the studio’s expanding Disney+ slate alongside Daredevil: Born Again, which wrapped production earlier this year.

Morais is known for The Red King, Tree on a Hill, Ar y Ffin, and The Crow Girl, while Morgan has appeared in Mandy, Motherland, The Power of Parker, and the feature film Me Before You.





What We Know About VisionQuest:

As the third installment in the WandaVision trilogy, the new series will follow Vision on his journey to reconnect with his restored memories and rediscover what it means to be human. Paul Bettany, who has portrayed the character since his debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron, recently spoke about the role at New York Comic Con, explaining that Vision “has the memories, but he doesn’t have the emotions or the feelings.”

Additionally, the cast will feature Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E and Jonathan Sayer as U. And if those names don’t ring a bell, don’t worry—you’re not missing a major MCU deep cut. The pair are actually bringing to life Tony Stark’s beloved (and often clumsy) robotic arms, the mechanical sidekicks responsible for some of the funniest moments in Iron Man’s lab across multiple films.

Two more cast members have been confirmed for VisionQuest, and one of them marks a major MCU return. James Spader is set to reprise his role as Ultron, the malevolent AI who once tried to wipe out humanity and inadvertently helped create Vision himself.

In footage shown at Comic-Con, Vision appears to be working with a psychologist portrayed by Spader—hinting that Ultron may have found a way to manifest in human form, mirroring Vision’s own evolution.

For a full look at everything we know about VisionQuest so far, check out Laughing Place’s detailed feature.

