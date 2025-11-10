Wolverine to Kick Off Marvel's Armageddon Event Series in 2026
The new "Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon" series from Chip Zdarsky will set the stage for a universe-changing event.
To launch the Armageddon event series in 2026, Marvel Comics has announced a new four-issue limited series starring Wolverine from superstar writer Chip Zdarsky.
What’s Happening:
- The buildup to this massive saga is happening now, and it all kicks off with a new four-issue limited series launching in February.
- Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon #1 is the first chapter of the Armageddon story, written by Chip Zdarsky and drawn by artist Luca Maresca (Superior Avengers).
- When an old acquaintance drags Logan into the search for a new abducted mutant, he discovers the terrifying methods of the defunct Weapon X program are alive and well.
- Wolverine finds himself in a deadly race against a super-soldier corporation called Primewarrior, which has just hired a very familiar, fully upgraded foe: NUKE!
- Zdarsky confirms key elements are in his current Captain America run, recent developments in Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion, and its aftermath in Miles Morales: Spider-Man.
- Main cover art was created by Leinil Francis Yu and variants by Chip Zdarsky and Inhyuk Lee.
- Preorders Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon #1 are available at comic shops beginning today.
What They're Saying:
- Chip Zdarsky, Writer: “The Road to Armageddon starts with super soldiers, starts with the Weapon X program. And Wolverine is going to kick off the end of everything, For readers of Captain America, this is essential! For readers who want to know where the Marvel Universe is going, same. I’m pretty thrilled to get to tell this massive story, starting in Cap and really kicking it off here in Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon!"
- Luca Maresca, Artist: “People often ask me who my favorite character is to draw, and my answer is always the same: Spider-Man and Wolverine. I love drawing Wolverine in action, capturing his expressions, but I also love drawing Logan and giving him all the nuances of his tormented soul. What makes it even better is working with Chip Zdarsky, who I got to know and love during his run on Daredevil with Marco Checchetto. I know this is a prelude to a much bigger story, Armageddon, which I think is going to be something extremely crazy and exciting,” he continued. “It's really a dream come true, and I'm trying to do my best and live up to expectations. I hope you're as excited as I am!”
About Weapon X and Nuke
- The new series dives deep into Wolverine's traumatic past, specifically the Weapon X program and the return of Nuke.
- The Weapon X Program is the tenth iteration of the clandestine "Weapon Plus Program," the same super-soldier project that began with Weapon I (Captain America). The Weapon X division focused on experimenting on mutants.
- Its most famous subject was Logan (Wolverine), who had the unbreakable metal Adamantium forcibly bonded to his skeleton. The program is notorious for its brutal experimentation, memory wipes, and psychological torture.
- The iconic "Weapon X" story arc (1991) by writer/artist Barry Windsor-Smith detailed this horrific origin, showing Logan as a feral test subject, stripped of his humanity and hunted as an animal.
- Nuke (Frank Simpson) is another product of a separate, failed super-soldier initiative (often tied to Weapon VII).
- He first appeared in Frank Miller's Daredevil: Born Again (1986). Nuke is a deranged patriot, famously recognized by the American flag tattooed on his face.
- He relies on a series of red, white, and blue pills to control his superhuman abilities: red for adrenaline (berserker rage), blue for a sedative, and white to balance him out. His return as an "upgraded" foe spells serious trouble for Logan.
More Marvel News:
- Lin Lie Faces His Ultimate Challenge as the New Iron Fist in New Marvel Comics Series
- Marvel and Stitch Unite for Festive “Unleash the Holidays” Variant Covers
- Marvel Comics Announces Latest Event Series "Armageddon," Impacting the Avengers in 2026
- Marvel Comics Has Revealed Scarlet Witch As Its New Sorcerer Supreme, and She's Getting a New Ongoing Series
- Frank Castle Fights Back! The Punisher Returns in an All-New Marvel Comics Series