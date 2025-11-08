Lin Lie Faces His Ultimate Challenge as the New Iron Fist in New Marvel Comics Series
Iron Fist defends the seven heavenly cities in the deadly hands of K'un-Lun!
Lin Lie, a.k.a. the new Iron Fist, is set to return in a new five-issue comic book series this February.
What's Happening:
- Written by Yifan Jiang (Eternals: 500-Year War) and drawn by Paco Medina (Venom, Spider-Boy), Deadly Hands of K'un-Lun will tell the next chapter in Lin Lie’s journey as the new Iron Fist.
- As a major turning point in Lin Lie’s heroic saga, Deadly Hands of K'un-Lun sees Lin Lie lead a group of Marvel’s greatest martial artists against his villainous brother, Lin Feng, in his most intense battle yet.
- The series also explores the future of the Iron Fist mantle, including what’s next for Danny Rand, spinning directly out of his current adventures in The Undead Iron Fist.
- As demonic forces march their conquering army across the Seven Heavenly Cities, the only one who can stand in their way and restore order is Iron Fist! However, as more cities fall and the demonic forces swell, he’ll need to rely on some unlikely allies to face the incoming onslaught. But will the combined forces of Elektra, White Tiger, White Fox, Pei, Karnak, and Fooh be enough to stem the tide…or is Lin Lie destined to watch as the legacy of the Iron Fist goes up in flames?
- Deadly Hands of K'un-Lun arrives on comic book store shelves on February 18th, 2026.
What They're Saying:
- Writer Yifan Jiang: “As much as I love so many Marvel characters, the K'un-Lun/Iron Fist corner of the universe has always been the closest to my heart. And as someone who's been with Lin Lie almost from the very beginning, I feel the weight of the huge responsibility to take care of him in his next chapter. On top of all that, I know we're here to entertain you, so trust me-- you won't see the punches coming! This book is for the fans out there just like me, and I can't wait for everyone to see the amazing Paco Medina shine as the superstar he is!”
- Artist Paco Medina: “I'm so happy and excited to be working on this new Iron Fist series! It's something completely new and full of challenges for me. I've already had fun doing some designs, and now I'm really focused on creating the most immersive story possible. Thanks to Yifan, I'm filling up on references and lots of details to make this world more real! I love Lin Lie’s Iron Fist design, created by Jim Cheung, and I think it's going to be an honor for me to give my own version. There’s lots of fighting and martial arts poses—how could I not be excited?”
