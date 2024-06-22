Fans Can Get A Sneak Peek At Marvel’s “Blood Hunt #5” and Variant Covers

The price paid to end the Blood Hunt has caused a dramatic power shift in the Marvel Universe, and fans can now get a sneak peek at the covers for the final issue of Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz’s Blood Hunt, on sale July 31st.

What’s Happening:

Right now, readers are experiencing one of the most brutal events in Marvel Comics history in Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz’s BLOOD HUNT.

The saga kicked off last month as Earth was enveloped in darkness and overrun by hordes of vampires united for the first time in millennia by a new master— Blade

Today, fans can get a sneak peek at the startling finale, BLOOD HUNT #5 , as well as check out all the covers, including Gabriele Dell’Otto’s full connecting piece that ran across all five issues.

