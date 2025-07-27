Doom's Reign Comes to an End: Marvel Comics Unveils New Details About "One World Under Doom #9" and Hints at the Next Sorcerer Supreme During SDCC 2025

During the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel unveiled the upcoming epic finale of One World Under Doom and gave teasers to who will be the next Sorcerer Supreme.

San Diego Comic-Con is well underway, inviting fans from around the world to dive into their favorite fandoms.

Over at the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing Panel, Marvel Comics unveiled the cover for the final issue of One World Under Doom .

. The ninth issue in the series, which is penned by Ryan North and Illustrated by R.B. Silva, will be the epic conclusion to the year-defining storyline.

The Ben Harvey created cover teases Doctor Doom’s defeat, ending his reign. But the effects of his final actions will leave a permanent mark on the universe.

, Doom has taken down all of earth’s heroes. Using the magical power of Sorcerer Supreme, Doom has solidified his victory as a fixed moment in time.

Unbeknownst to him, he also locked in the seeds of his downfall forever.

In the fallout of his defeat, Doom will make a choice that he can never undo and the consequences will be felt by everyone.

However, a new Sorcerer Supreme will need to step up. Will Doom retain his power or will another find themselves as Earth’s prime mystical protector.

Marvel Comics shared a small teaser image of who may take Doom’s reign.

One World Under Doom #9 is set to hit comic book shelves on November 5th.

Ryan North, Writer: “The story is in two parts, [In the second part], you’re kind of waiting for the other shoe to drop, because there’s no way he’s doing what he's doing without any consequences. So in the second half, you see what’s going on behind the scenes. There is some stuff coming up that I’m very excited for. I know issue nine is the conclusion, but issue eight has some big stuff that I’m very excited about."

