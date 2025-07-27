Just Like Last Year: Two "Family Guy" Holiday Specials Arrive Exclusively on Hulu Later This Year

If you remember 2024, you know exactly what holidays we're going to see again.

Similar to what happened last year, attendees at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 learned that two new Family Guy holiday specials will arrive exclusively on Hulu later this year.

What’s Happening:

At the Family Guy San Diego Comic-Con panel, the cast and producers revealed that their Halloween and Holiday specials are returning exclusively to Hulu this year.

The Halloween special, the first of the two Hulu Exclusive specials will premiere Monday, October 6th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

In the Halloween special, titled “A Little Fright Music," Brian and Stewie realize there is a shortage of quality Halloween songs, so they set out to write a hit, and Peter and the guys discover that lying about trick or treating can have deadly consequences.

The 24th season of Family Guy will premiere in 2026 on FOX, and stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Special Specials:

This plan to release specials exclusively on Hulu happened in the same fashion last year, which also saw a Family Guy Halloween and Christmas special debut exclusively on the platform.

It should come as no surprise that they are doing it again, but it is a bit of a surprise that they are doing it the exact same way, marking the two same holidays.

That said, Family Guy , has been a fan-favorite since its debut back in 1999. Granted, there was a bit of a cancellation hiccup in the middle there, but the show has been going ever since marking its 25th anniversary last year.

In that time, the show has won a number of awards, including several Emmys, including wins for creator Seth MacFarlane for his voice-over performances in the series, along with Alex Borstein (Lois Griffin) in the same category in 2018.

The episodes of Family Guy and last year’s specials are currently streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ alongside Fox’s other animated staples like King of the Hill, American Dad and Bob’s Burgers.