Marvel and Stitch Unite for Festive “Unleash the Holidays” Variant Covers

The holidays are about to get a lot more festive in the Marvel Universe! After the successful Stitch Variant Covers event in September, Disney’s lovable alien experiment, Stitch, is making another splash, this time in a brand-new collection of Stitch Unleash The Holidays variant covers. This December, Stitch will be joining some of Marvel’s biggest superheroes in a holiday-themed comic book crossover, blending festive fun with iconic Marvel moments. Whether you're a fan of Stitch’s mischief or Marvel's legendary heroes, this new collection has something special for everyone.

As part of Disney Consumer Products’ “Unleash the Holidays” campaign, these new variant covers will grace the pages of Avengers, Amazing Spider-Man, Thor, Planet She-Hulk, and the highly anticipated one-shot Will of Doom, all set for release in December. Each cover will feature Stitch partaking in holiday merrymaking alongside Marvel's finest, with nods to iconic comic book moments from the past.

What’s Happening:

Five Holiday-Themed Variant Covers: Stitch stars in five brand-new variant covers for December 2025, as part of the Unleash The Holidays campaign.

Stitch stars in five brand-new variant covers for December 2025, as part of the Unleash The Holidays campaign. Marvel Superheroes + Stitch = Holiday Fun: Stitch is seen celebrating the season with Marvel's iconic characters in festive settings, delivering a dose of holiday cheer to each comic issue.

Stitch is seen celebrating the season with Marvel's iconic characters in festive settings, delivering a dose of holiday cheer to each comic issue. Classic Comic Homages: The covers pay tribute to historic Marvel comic book covers, such as Incredible Hulk #340, Venom: Lethal Protector #1, Thor #337, Fantastic Four #51, and Silver Surfer #1.

The covers pay tribute to historic Marvel comic book covers, such as Incredible Hulk #340, Venom: Lethal Protector #1, Thor #337, Fantastic Four #51, and Silver Surfer #1. Artists Behind the Covers: The variant covers are illustrated by some of the top comic artists working today, including Luciano Vecchio, Paco Medina, Humberto Ramos, Ben Su, and Phil Noto.

The variant covers are illustrated by some of the top comic artists working today, including Luciano Vecchio, Paco Medina, Humberto Ramos, Ben Su, and Phil Noto. Perfect for Collectors: These festive variants are a must-have for both Disney and Marvel collectors, blending two pop-culture icons in one exciting release.

Release Dates:

12/17: Avengers #33 (Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio)



Planet She-Hulk #2 (Variant Cover by Paco Medina)

Thor #5 (Variant Cover by Humberto Ramos)

12/24: Amazing Spider-Man #18 (Variant Cover by Ben Su)



Will of Doom #1 (Variant Cover by Phil Noto)

Don’t miss out on the Stitch Unleash The Holidays variant covers, available for preorder at your local comic shop today. For more details, visit Marvel.com. Whether you're an Avengers fan or a Spider-Man enthusiast, these limited-edition covers are sure to spread some extra holiday cheer!