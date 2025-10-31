Marvel Comics Announces Latest Event Series "Armageddon," Impacting the Avengers in 2026

Fans of recent Marvel Comics events such as Blood Hunt or One World Under Doom are going to want to prepare for the next big storyline set to hit the Marvel Universe (and the Avengers specifically) in 2026: Armageddon. More details are below.

What's happening:

Marvel Comics has announced its latest major event series, which is entitled Armageddon and will impact the Avengers in a big way-- much like Avengers Disassembled did in 2004.

Armageddon is scheduled to begin hitting comic shops in June of 2026, and will be crafted by acclaimed writer and artist Chip Zdarsky (Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man).

The press release is short on details for Armageddon, although Marvel suggests that readers check out Zdarsky's current Captain America series (created alongside artist Valerio Schiti) and the recent conclusion of Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion for clues as to what the story might entail.

