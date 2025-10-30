Marvel Comics Has Revealed Scarlet Witch As Its New Sorcerer Supreme, and She's Getting a New Ongoing Series

Wanda Maximoff has taken up the mantle from the fallen Victor Von Doom.

Marvel Comics fans have been wondering which character might become the next Sorcerer Supreme in the wake of One World Under Doom, and today the Disney-owned publishing company announced that it will indeed be Wanda Maximoff, AKA the Scarlet Witch, and she'll be getting a new ongoing series to boot. More details are below.

What's happening:

Scarlet Witch has been revealed as the next Sorcerer Supreme, with a new ongoing series (entitled, appropriately enough, Sorcerer Supreme) from Marvel Comics beginning on New Year's Eve-- Wednesday, December 31st.

This series will be written by Steve Orlando (The Vision & The Scarlet Witch) and illustrated by Bernard Chang (X-Men).

Marvel has released images of numerous variant covers (by artists Leirix, Rose Besch, Mark Brooks, Devmalya Pramanik, Jenny Frison, and Russell Dauterman) for issues #1-3 of this series, which can be viewed below.

What they're saying:

Writer Steve Orlando: "When it comes to the Scarlet Witch...anything's possible! Those are the works Wanda lives by, and they're the words we as creators live by too. So, with the Sorcerer Supreme title in the wind after One World Under Doom, the question became—who's the next to wield the cloak and the eye? Or more precisely—who could hear such powerful artifacts crying out from the edge of destruction? And in the Marvel Universe, there's one person above all who hears you when no one else will—Wanda Maximoff!"

"I can't wait for folks to see Wanda take up the cloak and the eye—for the primal disruptor to shake things up in the face of magic's proprietors...with nothing less than the betterment of all in mind. And to be working with the incredible Bernard Chang and Ruth Redmond? That's a dream come true, folks—each page they touch brings style and power to Wanda like never before!"

Artist Bernard Chang: "I am overly excited about joining Steve and Ruth and the rest of the Sorcerer Supreme team. We are putting our hearts and souls into crafting a new journey for one of Marvel Comics’ most powerful heroes. While this is my first time tackling the wonderful Wanda Maximoff, I look forward to the challenges ahead and aim to garner the trust and enthusiasm from both her longtime readers and new, and I hope you will come along for the ride."

Official synopsis from Marvel Comics: "The Vishanti, unwilling to validate Wanda’s claim, anoint their own Sorcerer Supreme— Agatha Harkness Following a fiery battle with her former mentor, Wanda wakes up in Limbo where nothing is as it seems. And if she’s going to escape, she must first defeat its ruler… Madelyne Pryor! And with Wanda and the Vishanti distracted, what rising mystical threats have escaped their notice? Determined to fulfill her sacred new duty, Wanda expands her scope and redefines her power to protect the world like no Sorcerer Supreme ever has!"

