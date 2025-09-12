“One World Under Doom” Aftermath Explored in “The Will of Doom” #1 and “Captain America” #6
The future of Latveria will be revealed.
With the One World Under Doom series and storyline wrapping up soon, two new comics will explore the aftermath.
What’s Happening:
- One World Under Doom #7 is out now, but while that series will conclude with issue #9, Marvel is releasing info on what’s to follow, as the question of what’s next for Doctor Doom’s home country of Latveria looms large.
- On December 17, in Captain America #6, “the aftermath of One World Under Doom has brought Latveria to the brink of civil war. Captain America deploys to protect civilians and investigate rumors of a weapons stockpile, and with warring factions tearing the country apart and a team of allies pursuing their own agendas, can Captain America hope to bring peace to Latveria? And is that even what his handlers want?"
- Then, a week later, in December 24th’s one-shot, The Will of Doom #1, “as the Fantastic Four deal with the fallout from One World Under Doom, they’re faced with big questions and a surprising new global menace! Will the White House have their backs? Will…the Red Hulk? The next stage of the Marvel Universe starts here!"
- In the stories, “Captain America’s mission to restore order in Latveria will be hindered by Salvation, a new villain with secret ties to the country’s tragic history. As war breaks out, long-hidden machinations of Doctor Doom will be brought to light, uncovering a shocking evolution of Doom’s legacy. Another adversary Captain America finds himself against will be General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, A.K.A. Red Hulk!"
- Both stories are written by Chip Zdarsky, with art by Frank Alpizar and Delio Diaz on Captain America #6 and art by CAFU on The Will of Doom.
- The main cover for Captain America #6 is by Valerio Schiti, with a Salvation-focused variant cover by Josemaria Casanovas, and a second variant cover by Zdarsky.
- Jonas Scharf provides the art for The Will of Doom #1 cover, with a wraparound Variant Cover by J. Scott Campbell.
- While Doctor Doom’s main foe is the Fantastic Four in general and arguably Reed Richards specifically, he does have his own history with Captain America, including when the two were the respective leaders for the large groups of villains and heroes in 1984’s iconic Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars miniseries.
What They’re Saying:
- Chip Zdarsky: “A Latveria with Doom in charge is incredibly dangerous. A Latveria without Doom in charge is even worse. Thunderbolt Ross and Latveria’s new leader, Salvation, have their eyes on Latveria's deadliest secrets, and whoever gets their hands on them will be a threat that will undo the world. Between The Will of Doom and Captain America, we’re charting a new course for the Marvel Universe with one simple statement: Doom always has a plan," he teased.
More Marvel:
