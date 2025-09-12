"X-Men of Apocalypse Alpha #1": A Triumphant Return to a Beloved Era
A reunion of legendary creators and iconic characters.
X-Men of Apocalypse Alpha #1 is here, kicking off a six-part event series celebrating 30 years of the iconic Age of Apocalypse saga.
What’s Happening:
- X-Men of Apocalypse Alpha #1 debuted this past Wednesday, launching a six-part event series celebrating the 30th anniversary of Age of Apocalypse, the groundbreaking X-Men epic.
- Written by legendary scribe Jeph Loeb, one of the creators behind the original Age of Apocalypse and Illustrated by superstar artist Simone Di Meo.
- The series centers on the X-Men of the Age of Apocalypse as they collide with the main Marvel Universe, struggling to survive.
- The first issue was highly anticipated, quickly sold out, and will be reissued with a Second Printing on October 22. The reprint will include refreshed versions of the issue’s variant covers by Leinil Francis Yu and Joe Madureira.
- Joe Madureira, a pivotal creator from the original Age of Apocalypse, returns to the franchise with variant covers for each installment.
- Age of Apocalypse imagines a dystopian world where Charles Xavier was killed, leaving Magneto to lead a war-torn group of X-Men against Apocalypse. Though the main timeline was restored and Apocalypse defeated, their world endured.
- X-Men of Apocalypse picks up after the original crossover’s finale, following these X-Men as they fight to save their reality. Their mission brings them into the main Marvel Universe, clashing with classic X-Men and changing both teams’ destinies.
What They’re Saying:
- Jeph Loeb, Creator of the Original Age of Apocalypse - “So thrilled to hear that X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1 is going to a Second Printing with a Leinil Francis Yu cover AND a Joe Madureira Cover! It's 1995 all over again, only this time with the incredible artistry of Simone Di Meo making his X-Men debut. Grab this one now as it's the start of an epic adventure with the All-New, All-Different X-Men of Apocalypse!"
- Nerd Initiative - “The story is powerful, the depth is adamant, and the quality is more than obvious. This comic was made with the fans of Age of Apocalypse in mind, and it shows heavily."
- Comic Watch - “A blazing return to a familiar era."
- AIPT Comics - “The combination of nostalgic callbacks, accessible character work, and sheer visual spectacle makes this a worthy return to one of Marvel’s most iconic alternate universes."
