Age of Revelation: Check Out Marvel Comics' Epic 17-Issue December Finale

Kicking off next month, Marvel Comics is inviting readers into a new chapter in mutant history with Age of Revelation. Set to conclude this December, we now have new information about the final adventures in this new saga ahead of its debut.



Marvel Comics new adventure Age of Revelation is set to take superhero fans 10 years in the Marvel Universe future.

is set to take superhero fans 10 years in the Marvel Universe future. Doug Ramsey, the Heir of Apocalypse, rules a protected mutant utopia, all whilst the rest of the world is being destroyed and mutated by the X-Virus.

Set to take place from October through December in 16 different three-issue series and a special one shot, readers will be invited on a bold adventure that will see tragedy, strange new teamups, and radical transformations of X-Men and Marvel heroes.

Marvel Comics has revealed new information about the December launches of the final installments in these limited series as well as the epic finale one-shot X-Men: Age of Revelation Finale #1 .

. Written by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman, fans will get to experience the explosive conclusion to the Marvel event and get a look at its impact on present-day X-Men sagas.

The only hint we’ve been given about the plot is a quote from Revelation himself, stating “I have plotted the way forward for this species. For this world. For all of us. I do not do this out of anger, but of love. I do not do this for love of power, but hatred of it. I was charged with ensuring the survival of the fittest. I am ensuring the survival of everyone."

Artist Ryan Stegman also crafted the cover for the upcoming issue.

X-Men: Age of Revelation Finale #1 will debut on December 31st, and is available now for preorder

will debut on December 31st, and is available now for preorder In addition to the finale one-shot, the other 16 final installments include:

Amazing X-Men #3

Written by Jed MacKay

Art and Cover by Mahmud Asrar

On Sale 12/3

Beating the odds and making it Philadelphia, the capital of the Revelation Territories, the smaller team of X-Men will need to make the right allies for their plan to assassinate Revelation.

Binary #3

Written by Stephanie Phillips

Art by Giada Belviso

Cover by Rickie Yagawa

On Sale 12/3

Carol Danvers, now holding the godlike power of Phoenix Force and the cosmic name Binary, faces an opponent destined to destroy everything she loves. Will she be able to hold herself back from destroying everything?

Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #3

Written by Erica Schultz

Art by Valentina Pinti

Cover by Elena Casagrande

On Sale 12/3

Laura, now in the midst of a turning point in Revelation’s plan, will need to choose between her family and her loyalties.

Longshots #3

Written by Gerry Duggan and Jonathan Hickman

Art by Alan Robinson

Cover by Dustin Weaver

On Sale 12/3

In this entry, readers will get to see what and how everything happens when all your heroes are killed off.

Iron & Frost #3

Written by Cavan Scott

Art by Ruairi Coleman

Cover by Ryan Brown

On Sale 12/10

With Iron King now in control, devastation is imminent. Emma Frost will risk everything she has to get to the man she once loved.

Rogue Storm #3

Written by Murewa Ayodele

Art by Roland Boschi

Cover by Humberto Ramos

On Sale 12/10

Thanks to Rogue and Storm, an ancient evil has been unleashed on the world. Sorcerers' efforts prove useless and deadly against the foe. The pair will team up with Daniel Drumm, the ghost twin brother of Doctor Voodoo, to take down this evil force.

Sinister’s Six #3

Written by and Cover by David Marquez

Art by Rafael Loureiro

On Sale 12/10

Revelation has taken notice of Sinister’s Six, and the scrappers and thieves will need to fight their way out of it. Plus, discover Mr. Sinister’s true intentions for the group.

Unbreakable X-Men #3

Written by Gail SImone

Art and Cover by Lucas Werneck

On Sale 12/10

Marking the return of several beloved and detested mutants, Gambit is on a mission to try and hold back the nearly undefeatable army of the undead that threatens Atlantis and the surface world.

Omega Kids #3

Written by Tony Fleecs

Art by Andres Genolet

Cover by Rod Reis

On Sale 12/17

Quentin Quire finally realizes what he has created for Revelation. Will this mark the end of the Omega Kids?

Radioactive Spider-Man #3

Written by Joe Kelly

Art by Kev Walker

Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

On Sale 12/17

When Peter Park, now Radioactive Spider-Man, has to choose between the people of NYC and the people he loves, Miles Morales and Ghost-Spider will need to make sure he does the right thing.

The Last Wolverine #3

Written by Saladin Ahmed

Art by Edgar Salazar

Cover by Martin Coccolo

On Sale 12/17

Wolverine will finally find Logan, and the pair will face off in a fight to the death. Who will be the Last Wolverine?

X-Men: Book of Revelations #3

Written by Jed MacKay

Art and Cover by Netho Diaz

On Sale 12/17

Revelation’s court is left in shambles as plots and betrayals have been revealed. But an even bigger betrayal is on the horizon, and it will leave the world forever changed.

Cloak or Dagger #3

Written by Justina Ireland

Art by Lorenzo Tammetta

Cover by Mike McKone

On Sale 12/24

Cloak has been cornered by the Fenris Twins, and Dagger will need to make a risky move that could tear our heroes and reality apart.

Expatriate X-Men #3

Written by Eve L. Ewing

Art and Cover by Francesco Mortarino

On Sale 12/24

Melee, Bronze, Rift, Colossus, Ms. Marvel and a crew of the Dragonfly will need to face off against Darkchild. But when their team is ripped apart by lies, will they escape with their lives?

Undeadpool #3

Written by Tim Seeley

Art by Carlos Magno

Cover by E.M. Gist

On Sale 12/24

Wade Wilson and Fearless succeed in their mission. Expatriate X-Men will need to complete their mission or they will fall to Undeadpool.

X-Vengers #3

Written by Jason Loo

Art by Sergio Davila

Cover by Mike McKone

On Sale 12/24

Something has reawakened the technological apocalypse, and the X-Vengers will need to end it while continuing to fight off both Revelation and Sam Wilson. Will they be able to save the human and mutant worlds?

With New York Comic Con just around the corner, I’m sure we will get even more information about Age of Revelation and its aftermath.



Tom Brevoort, Executive Editor and Conductor of X: “Going into January and beyond, we’re kind of in the shadow of tomorrow, where the events going forward will all kind of live in the umbra of these events that we have just witnessed. We’ve just seen things that have happened to all these characters 10 years down the line. And as far as we’re approaching this, these are all legitimate futures. This isn’t a what-if world. These things exist, as far as even the present-day characters are concerned. So, you’ll see a certain amount of reflectivity in what happens. You’ll also see us start to launch a bunch of new projects in January, with more in February and March as we restock the line again and have a bunch of new things. We’ll spotlight some characters that haven’t been spotlighted in a while and reshuffle the deck with characters that are now sort of momentarily on the sidelines. Hopefully, that keeps the line feeling fun and exciting and having new cool things for people to check out."

Black Panther: Intergalactic:

Also arriving this December is a new Black Panther limited series

Titled Black Panther: Intergalactic, the new four-issue series is being brought to life by writer Victor LaValle and artist Stafano Nesi.

the new four-issue series is being brought to life by writer Victor LaValle and artist Stafano Nesi. As he begins the tough job of being the leader his kingdom needs, he is stolen away to a mysterious planet where he must fight for his life.

Shuri sets out on a mission to find him, but with the king MIA and the princess fully invested in saving him, will someone be able to take the throne?

The first of four issues of Black Panther: Intergalactic is set to debut on December 17th, with preorders available now.

