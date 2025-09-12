Fortnite’s Blitz Royale Goes Full Iron Man for a Weekend of Chaos

Join Tony Stark on Blitz Island this weekend!

Fortnite’s speedy Blitz Royale mode gets an Iron Man makeover this weekend, featuring a brand-new map and themed items for players.

What’s Happening:

Fortnite has announced a limited-time Iron Man takeover of the popular Blitz Royale map.

The island features three themed locations inspired by Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Iron Man collaboration: Stark Industries, Stark Cabin, and Stark Academy.

Limited-time Marvel Items and Weapons include: Stark Industries Energy Rifle Iron Man Flight Kit War Machine’s Arsenal War Machine’s Hover Jets

At the start of each round, every player is equipped with a pair of Iron Man-themed items: one for mobility and one for offense. Players will either receive the War Machine’s Arsenal, which unleashes a barrage of missiles, paired with War Machine’s Hover Jets, or the Stark Industries energy rifle alongside the classic Iron Man flight kit. This setup ensures every match is packed with high-flying, action-packed gameplay.

The regular Blitz Royale map is expected to return early next week.

Blitz Royale, introduced in June, is Fortnite’s fastest-paced mode. Matches last up to five minutes long, exotic weapons are everywhere, and medallions provide deliberately overpowered abilities, like sprinting while invisible.

More Marvel News: