Marvel Comics Reveals Five More Upcoming Variant Covers Inspired by Disney's New Sci-Fi Sequel "TRON: Ares"

Last month, Marvel Comics revealed five variant covers that will pay tribute to the highly anticipated new Walt Disney Studios sequel TRON: Ares (featuring Captain America, Hulk, Moon Knight, Ultimate Wolverine, and Jeff the Land Shark having entered the Grid) and now the Disney-owned publishing company has unveiled five more ahead of the movie’s October release.

What’s happening:

Marvel Comics has revealed five more TRON: Ares -inspired variant covers for upcoming issues.

-inspired variant covers for upcoming issues. New Avengers #5 (with a variant cover by Hicham Habchi) will be released on Wednesday, October 1st. Avengers #31 (variant cover by Mahmud Asrar) is coming October 8th, Miles Morales: Spider-Man (variant cover by Paco Medina) and Ultimate Spider-Man #22 (variant cover by Javier Fernandez) both arrive on October 22nd, and Black Cat #3 (variant cover by Mirka Andolfo) hits comic shops on October 29th.

What they’re saying:

Marvel Comics: “Marvel’s greatest heroes are digitized and transported to the Grid! Inside this exhilarating cyber realm, Captain America, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man and more become super powered Programs—racing Light Cycles and fighting for the Users! Drawn by some of the industry’s hottest artists, the covers debut sleek light suit designs that echo the film’s titular character, Ares, a highly sophisticated Program who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission."

