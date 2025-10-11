Everything We Know About Marvel's "VisionQuest" So Far

While we have known for some time that Vision would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his own series, Marvel revealed some exciting new details for the upcoming series today at New York Comic Con. So, let’s take a look back to see where we left Vision and round up everything we know about this new series.

The last time we saw Vision was way back in 2021 in Marvel’s WandaVision. And while we can get all philosophical on which one was the “real" Vision, we did see him face off against a reprogrammed version of himself after Director Hayward and SWORD salvaged what was left of the android from Wakanda.

The new Vision, sporting an all-white look many recognized from the comics, fled the fight after his counterpart reasoned with him and restored his memories. He uttered only the words “I am Vision," before flying off. Meanwhile, the “good" Vision was wiped out when Wanda removed her hex at the end of the series, leaving us only with this “new" Vision. It’s a bit tricky to keep track of.

This new series will follow Vision as he tries to connect with his restored memories and regain his humanity. Which, of course, comes with a healthy dose of irony. Paul Bettany, the actor who has brought the character to life since his physical debut back in Avengers: Age of Ultron took the stage at New York Comic Con and explained that Vision “has the memories, but he doesn’t have the emotions and the feelings."

So now that we have an idea of the plot, let’s take a look at some of the players. We also learned today that James D’Arcy will (kind of) reprise his role as JARVIS for the series, while Emily Hampshire and Orla Brady will take over the roles of AI companions EDITH and FRIDAY, respectively. It seems Vision will be in contact with these other Artificial Intelligences in one way or another.

Additionally, the cast will include Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E, Jonathan Sayer as U. And if you’re wondering who those characters are, you’re not alone. While those aren’t exactly household names among Marvel fans, they do refer to the fan-favorite mechanical arms who provided multiple comedic moments involving Tony Stark across several films.

There is an interesting piece of casting news that we learned some time ago that was not confirmed today at New York Comic Con. Farah Tahir reportedly joined the cast of the series back in January. Tahir portrayed Raza, the head of the terrorist organization that abducted Tony Stark all the way back in Iron Man. If he is in fact included in the series, it will be interesting to see what his role will be, given his lack of history with Vision.

There are two more members of the cast who were confirmed today. The first is James Spader, who will reprise his role as Ultron, the evil AI who tried to destroy the planet and actually (partially) created Vision in the process. However, in the footage shown at Comic Con today, Vision also appears to be working with a psychologist played by Spader. Perhaps Ultron has found a way to take a convincing human form, much like Vision had.

A work in progress trailer for VisionQuest was shown at ##NYCC including a peak inside Vision’s mind, populated by AI friends including JARVIS and FRIDAY, plus him working with a psychologist played by James Spader and discovering that he has a son, Tommy. #Marvel pic.twitter.com/zirhjBivPF — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) October 11, 2025

And finally, and most interestingly, we’ve learned that Ruaridh Mollica will be playing Thomas Shepherd. While that name might not be all that exciting on its own, Marvel fans will be thrilled to know that this is none other than Tommy, Vision’s son.

Much like we saw in Agatha All Along, where the soul of Billy took over the body of William Kaplan, it appears Tommy’s soul will find the body of Thomas Shepherd. In the series, Vision will be made aware of the existence of his son, which I’m sure will help with all of those confusing memories and feelings.

Tommy, as you may remember from WandaVision, possesses super speed, just like his uncle Pietro Maximoff. In the comics, he goes on to take on the superhero moniker of Speed. And of course, his presence in this series means yet another member of the Young Avengers is in play. Someone get Kamala Khan in here as soon as possible!

Marvel’s VisionQuest will debut on Disney+ in 2026.