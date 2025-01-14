Farah Tahir Joins Cast of Disney+’s “Vision Quest”

Little is known about the series other than a few casting announcements.
A star from Iron Man is returning to the Marvel universe on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that actor Farah Tahir is joining the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series Vision Quest.
  • Tahir originally appeared in Iron Man as Raza, the head of a terrorist organization out to kill Tony Stark.
  • The new series will follow the events of WandaVision, with little else known about the series.
  • Paul Bettany (Vision) and James Spader (Ultron) are set to star in the series.
  • While Vision Quest is officially going forward, we have yet to receive any major details from Marvel, with the only news being released through trade papers.

