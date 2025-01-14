Farah Tahir Joins Cast of Disney+’s “Vision Quest”

A star from Iron Man is returning to the Marvel universe on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that actor Farah Tahir is joining the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series Vision Quest.
- Tahir originally appeared in Iron Man as Raza, the head of a terrorist organization out to kill Tony Stark.
- The new series will follow the events of WandaVision, with little else known about the series.
- Paul Bettany (Vision) and James Spader (Ultron) are set to star in the series.
- While Vision Quest is officially going forward, we have yet to receive any major details from Marvel, with the only news being released through trade papers.
More Marvel News:
- 8 Old School Marvel Movies and Shows That Should Get Marvel Legends Figures
- Review: Marvel Rivals is an Addicting New Way to Experience Your Favorite Superheroes and Villains
- Ranked: The 13 Marvel Shows and Movies of 2024
- “Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time” Concludes Wade Wilson’s Dark Trilogy