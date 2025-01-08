Last month, among a number of Marvel Legends action figure announcements for 2025 were a couple of notable and somewhat surprising inclusions from Spider-Man’s non-comic book history – including the first ever figure based upon the short-lived live-action The Amazing Spider-Man TV series from the 1970s and a new figure for the late 90s animated curiosity, Spider-Man Unlimited.

With Marvel Legends now tackling these less prominent or modern examples among Marvel’s long history of adaptations, it makes one ponder some other pre-MCU Marvel TV series and films that could make for great Legends figures that we’d love to see Hasbro tackle moving forward. Some of these projects were big hits at the time, some weren’t successful at all when they debuted, yet all feel ripe for the picking – and collecting.

Spider-Man (1967)

Barring some sort of unknown legal hurdle, this is probably the most baffling choice on this list to not have a Marvel Legends figure yet, if only because of the inescapable meme! As in, the Spider-Man finger-pointing meme that the first-ever Spider-Man animated series inadvertently gave the world decades later, which has been continually referenced in plenty of Spider-Man media in recent years. But even beyond that, this was the first time Spider-Man, arguably the most popular superhero in the world, ever received an adaptation. Plus, even those who haven’t seen the show likely know its catchy theme song (“…does whatever a spider can!”) and other imagery from the series. And it would be simple to make, since you could use a basic Spider-Man body but then paint it to look like the less-detailed costume from that series, which dropped most of the pesky web pattern across his chest.

The Incredible Hulk (1977)

It’s a bit funny that the first Marvel TV show from the 1970s to get a Marvel Legends figure will be the Spider-Man one, given the actual big hit from that era was The Incredible Hulk. Unlike the short-lived Spidey series, Hulk ran for five seasons, and the Bill Bixby / Lou Ferrigno led series was easily the most successful and popular Marvel adaptation in any medium for many years, turning the Hulk into a well known, mainstream character in the process. Of course, as with other suggestions below, there would be some likeness rights to clear here, since Hulk on this show was literally just Ferrigno painted green. But hopefully those obstacles could be dealt with, since this series and this version of the Hulk was a true touchstone for many kids who grew up with it and also remains an important part of Marvel’s history.

…and if they really wanted to go wild, they could also give us Marvel Legends figures of Thor and Daredevil, as seen in the 1980s Incredible Hulk TV Movie reunions!

The New Fantastic Four (1978)

This one feels like a particularly unlikely dark horse, but there are already so many Fantastic Four figures – with more on the way for the new movie – that it would be fun to do, say, a convention exclusive box set based on the 1978 FF animated series. The New Fantastic Four is the show that infamously swapped out the Human Torch for the robot H.E.R.B.I.E. as part of the core team, and H.E.R.B.I.E. is in the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps as well, giving the character their biggest spotlight yet, which makes the timing good. Plus, for the most part, it would probably be a fairly simple repaint (and some new heads) of existing FF figures to make this one happen.

Howard the Duck (1986)

This one feels like it almost has to happen eventually, given Howard the Duck’s famous and infamous part in Marvel history. The first true Marvel-based feature film – not including the 1970’s Spider-Man and Hulk TV show pilot movies playing in theaters in some international markets – Howard the Duck was a notorious bomb, and produced by George Lucas, no less. But it has its own cult following and the character has made his way back into the mainstream via his MCU appearances, including a recent starring role on an episode of What If…? So how about a look back to the duck who started it all for Marvel at the movies, via a 1986 Howard? If the once maligned Batman & Robin can get great new figures in the modern era, so can Howard the Duck!

Blade (1998)

When Blade opened in 1998, there were a handful of action figures made by Toy Biz to tie into the film, including Blade himself, his mentor Whistler and arch nemesis Deacon Frost – and later there was a Marvel Legends figure for just Blade himself for Blade II. But that was a long time ago and toy design has been updated quite a bit since. It’s likely we’ll eventually get a Blade Marvel Legends figure from his recent appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine (Hot Toys has already teased their version), but the Daywallker deserves a new figure from the film that introduced Wesley Snipes as the character – especially since he was missing his signature coat and, let’s face it, didn’t have nearly as cool a sword in Deadpool & Wolverine. If a classic movie Blade figure were to happen, it would likely be a one-off, but it would be pretty cool to get Deacon Frost and Whistler (RIP Kris Kristofferson) too again. Regardless, this movie is the one that truly showed that Marvel heroes – even obscure ones – could work on the big screen and deserves a new figure to celebrate that.

Daredevil (2003)

We now move into the films that actually opened after Marvel Legends had begun as a brand – by Toy Biz at this point, before Hasbro took over – and, in fact, there was a decent Ben Affleck Daredevil Marvel Legends figure made when the film first opened. But it would be great to get a modern day, more dynamic take on that movie version of DD. And given Jennifer Garner’s Elektra also returned in Deadpool & Wolverine, it only seems fitting that we also get a 2003-styled version of Garner’s take on the character to join Matt Murdock, which didn’t happen back then. Icing on the cake would be first-ever figures for Colin Farrell’s Bullseye and Michael Clarke Duncan’s Kingpin as well.

Fantastic Four (2005)

Toy Biz also made an entire line of Fantastic Four figures for the 2005 movie in the Marvel Legends style. But with Chris Evans reprising his role as Johnny Storm / Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine and frequent rumors and speculation about whether we might see more of this particular FF cast in the remainder of the Multiverse Saga, this feels like the right time to revisit this incarnation of the characters. Helping boost the chances of this happening, there’s also some genuine generational nostalgia for this goofy take on Marvel’s First Family at this point, who did after all get a sequel — and accompanying 2007 toyline, this time from Hasbro.

Ghost Rider (2007)

Somewhat amusingly, given it didn’t happen for Daredevil, but there was an entire toyline for the first Nicolas Cage Ghost Rider movie too. And yes, there was an alternate head for Ghost Rider himself that looked like Nicolas Cage… Well, sort of, at least. But one can never have enough Nicolas Cage action figures, so an improved sculpt, 2025-style, would be much appreciated, along with a movie accurate Ghost Rider body and flaming skull. And then he can interact with Spider-Noir on your shelf!

Make Mine More Marvel: