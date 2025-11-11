Loki's Grand Entrance: The God of Mischief Claims His Throne on the High Seas Aboard the Disney Destiny

Will you be lucky enough to run into Loki on your voyage?
Loki, the God of Mischief himself, takes over the Grand Hall of the Disney Destiny for an unexpected encounter.

What's Happening:

  • Loki, the fan-favorite Marvel character, is set to make random appearances within the Grand Hall of the Heroes & Villains themed ship.
  • Intent on clearing his name with the mortals of Midgard, Loki tries to declare himself ruler of this vessel and its occupants.  True to his infamous ego and affinity for chaos-making, you never know where Loki is going to turn up with a grand proclamation of his glorious purpose or a dubious retelling of a well-known story.
  • The God of Mischief occasionally recruits unsuspecting guests for a surprise competition to prove their adoration for his royal highness, or command them to explain the strange foreign rituals of ocean cruising.
  • The Grand Hall is transformed into an eerie green color thanks to its 360-degree lighting effects.
  • During the show, Loki appears above the Grand Hall, appropriately near the Black Panther statue, before making his way to the stage.

  • Check out Loki's arrival in the Grand Hall in the video below.

  • And enjoy some more photos of the mischievous god with these photos shared by Disney.

