Drop the Kids Off and Explore More Adults-Only Spaces Aboard the New Disney Destiny Cruise Ship

From dining to lounging to exercise, this is where adults will want to hang out on their own.

This morning we shared photos and video from the adults-only De Vil's Piano Longue aboard the Disney Destiny, but there are plenty of other spaces on the ship for adults to enjoy.

What's happening:

Let's take a look at some of the other adult-targeted spaces aboard the Disney Destiny, thanks to new images released today by the Disney Cruise Line.

First up is Palo Steakhouse (also pictured above), which "strikes a balance between time-honored Italian fare and modern steakhouse dining."

Next we have Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement - a restaurant inspired by Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, serving French-inspired cuisine.

Speaking of Beauty and the Beast-inspired offerings, there's also The Rose cocktail lounge located at the entrance to Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté.

Similar to the location of the same name aboard the Disney Treasure, the Haunted Mansion Parlor is "a haunted hangout for lively 'spirits,' with a specially crafted cocktail menu that is to die for."

Upscale grooming services for both men and women are available in Hook's Barbery (inspired by Peter Pan) and the Untangled Salon (I could see Rapunzel getting some work done on her hair here).

Outside on the deck there's the adults-only Quiet Cove Pool area, which features cocktails and a serene atmosphere, probably not blaring "Be Our Guest."

Senses Fitness and Spa "caters to all 5 senses" with pampering and relaxation after you've had a chance to work out.

