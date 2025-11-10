Photos: First Look at De Vil's Piano Lounge Aboard the Disney Destiny - New Disney Cruise Line Ship

We've been getting first looks all morning from the Disney Cruise Line and its new ship the Disney Destiny, so now let's take a peek at the 101 Dalmatians-themed De Vil's Piano Lounge.

What's happening:

Disney Cruise line has released five first-look images for its new De Vil's Piano Lounge aboard the Disney Destiny.

This lounge is one-of-a-kind for the ship and is exclusive to adults, with a decor inspired by the style of the villainous Cruella De Vil in all her various incarnations.

Menu items include the Fashionista (freeze-dried strawberry and banana-infused Patrón Añejo Cristalino Tequila with banana liqueur, agave nectar, and fresh lime juice) and the non-alcoholic Fearless Sir Galahad (Free Spirits Non-alcoholic Bourbon, bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup, Angostura bitters, and aromatic smoke).

De Vil's piano lounge will play home to two entertainment experiences aboard the Destiny: a fashion show (actually located just outside of the lounge so everyone can participate) moderated by Cruella herself, and a musical show that will highlight the piano-centric aspect of the space.

The Disney Destiny will launch its maiden voyage on Thursday, November 20th.

More Photos (taken by Laughing Place staff):

