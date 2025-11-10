First Look: Disney Destiny's Grand Hall is a Wakandan-Inspired Marvel

The new three-story atrium will also feature transformative lighting and mischievous character encounters.

Disney Cruise Line has unveiled the heart of its new ship, the Disney Destiny! From the moment you step on board, the new Grand Hall will transport you into a world of heroes and villains, with a design inspired by Marvel Studios' Black Panther.

What’s Happening:

Disney has revealed a treasure trove of details on the new Grand Hall, a striking three-story venue that serves as a central gathering space and entertainment hub.

The Disney Destiny Grand Hall provides a heroic welcome for guests, with a design straight out of Wakanda from Marvel Studios' Black Panther.

Walt Disney Imagineers crafted the space with thoughtful details, including: Metalwork on the pillars that mimics Wakandan banded armor and jewelry. A breathtaking chandelier fashioned after Vibranium, the rare metallic ore. Geometric patterns on the floor based on the chevron pattern from Queen Ramonda’s crown. A stunning statue of T’Challa, the Black Panther, presiding over the hall.



The hall features 360-degree lighting effects that fill the room with life and color. While it has a bright, heroic energy by day, it can morph into a "mythical realm of mystery" to match the aura of legendary villains.

The new space will feature unexpected encounters with legendary rogues: Loki, the God of Mischief, will appear, intent on declaring himself ruler of the vessel, recruiting guests for competitions, and questioning "Midgardian" rituals (like all-you-can-eat soft serve). Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog will also be lurking, offering dazzling parlor tricks, sleight of hand, and games of chance.



About Wakanda in the MCU

The new Grand Hall draws its inspiration directly from the world of Wakanda, which has become a cornerstone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Wakanda was first mentioned in Iron Man 2 (2010) and first seen in a brief post-credits scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), but its culture was fully explored in the 2018 film, Black Panther.

The nation is depicted as a highly technologically advanced African country that isolated itself from the world for centuries to protect its vast reserves of Vibranium, the indestructible metal that forms the hall's chandelier.

The Black Panther (T'Challa, the statue in the hall) is the title given to the king and sworn protector of the nation.

The chevron pattern on the hall's floor is taken from the crown worn by Queen Ramonda, T'Challa's mother, who was played by Angela Bassett in an Academy Award-nominated role.

The film Black Panther was a massive cultural phenomenon and was the first superhero film ever to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture.