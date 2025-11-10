First Look Inside Cask & Cannon, a New Pirates-Inspired Pub Aboard the Disney Destiny

This new pub brings the lore of the classic attraction and its swashbuckling stories to the high seas.

Disney Cruise Line has pulled back the curtain on a brand-new, immersive pub sailing on the Disney Destiny! Get ready to say "Yo ho!" at Cask & Cannon, a first-of-its-kind lounge inspired by the classic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.

What’s Happening:

Disney has revealed a treasure trove of details on the new Cask & Cannon pub, a nostalgic salute to the beloved Disney Parks attractions from around the world.

The Cask & Cannon on the Disney Destiny is an eclectic, cozy lounge designed to look as if it's been outfitted with a mismatched collection of "acquired" (AKA pillaged and plundered) furnishings and antiques from countless pirate voyages.

The entire venue is loaded with nautical motifs and pirate iconography, including: An interior decked out in wooden planks, evoking a sea-worn ship. Charred wooden carvings framing the portholes, a direct nod to the attraction's iconic "burning village" scene. Distinctive lanterns reminiscent of the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Disneyland Paris. A bar front constructed from stacked treasure chests, nodding to the treasure rooms in the films and attractions.

A set of 13 drawers can be found, each labeled with different scenes representing the global Pirates attractions, including The Ghostly Grotto, Port Royale, Talking Skull Bay, Blue Bayou, and Treasure Cove.

The pub will offer a menu fit for the most seasoned swashbucklers, including rare, specialty, and vintage rums, as well as a not-so-secret selection of specially developed "bootlegged" brews.

About Pirates of the Caribbean: The Attraction

The pub's inspiration, the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, has a legendary history of its own and was the last attraction whose creation was personally overseen by Walt Disney.

The attraction first opened at Disneyland in March 1967, just a few months after Walt's passing.

It was originally envisioned as a walk-through wax museum, where guests would walk past static scenes of pirate life.

Following the success of "it's a small world" at the 1964-65 New York World's Fair, Walt and his Imagineers decided to use a similar boat-ride system to move a large number of guests through the attraction, creating a much more immersive experience.

The iconic theme song, "Yo Ho (A Pirate's Life for Me)," was written by Imagineer Francis "X" Atencio (lyrics) and George Bruns (music), who also scored Disney films like The Jungle Book and The Aristocats.

The Disneyland version is unique as it's the only one to house a full-service restaurant, the Blue Bayou, inside the attraction, allowing diners to watch the boats float by at the beginning of the ride.

Over the years, the attraction has been updated to reflect the lore of the highly successful film franchise, most notably by adding audio-animatronic figures of Captain Jack Sparrow.

More Disney Destiny News: