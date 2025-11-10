Disney Cruise Line Unveils First Look at The Sanctum, the Doctor Strange-Themed Lounge Aboard the Disney Destiny

Fans of the mystical Marvel superhero Doctor Strange are going to want to step aboard the new Disney Destiny cruise ship to hang out in The Sanctum lounge, which is themed to the sometimes-Sorcerer-Supreme character and his fictional Sanctum Sanctorum home. The Disney Cruise line has released some first-look images at the location, which you can see below.

What's happening:

Disney Cruise Line has provided first-look images of The Sanctum, the new lounge themed to Marvel's Doctor Strange aboard the Disney Destiny ship.

There are two images of the lounge itself, plus photos of two menu items: the upside-down-looking Circle of Cosmos cocktail and the stuffed waffle with custard cream for dessert

Design elements of The Sanctum include red and gold accents inspired by Doctor Strange's Cloak of Levitation, carpet inspired by the Marvel superhero character's medallion collection, and a focal point behind the bar modeled after the skylight in the Sanctum Sanctorum-- the Master of the Mystic Arts' headquarters in New York City.

Trivia challenges will take place in The Sanctum, in addition to musical performances in the evenings.

The Disney Destiny will launch its maiden voyage on Thursday, November 20th.

