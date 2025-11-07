Discover Your Destiny: Disney Cruise Line Launches New Initiative to Inspire Students Through Arts, Theater and Mentorship
This new community initiative coincides with the maiden voyage of the Disney Destiny.
Ahead of the maiden voyage of the Disney Destiny, Disney Cruise Line has launched Discover Your Destiny, a new community initiative designed to spark creativity and open doors to artistic careers for students in its port communities.
What's Happening:
- This new initiative will bring Disney’s storytelling magic beyond the stage and into classrooms, offering mentorship, hands-on experiences, and professional development for educators.
- Through partnerships with local organizations, Disney Cruise Line will connect students with its entertainment professionals and provide resources to help them explore talents in theater, music, and the arts.
- Attention is currently being focused on three key port communities – Broward County, Florida, Brevard County, Florida and The Bahamas.
- Broward County, Florida – Junior Achievement South Florida students will step aboard the Disney Destiny for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the artistry and innovation behind Disney Cruise Line entertainment.
- Brevard County, Florida – Disney entertainment mentors will guide students at Endeavour Elementary School as they stage their first-ever Disney Musicals in Schools production of 101 Dalmatians.
- The Bahamas – In Nassau, Abaco, and Eleuthera, Disney Cruise Line is partnering with the Shirley Hall Bass Foundation, an organization that supports performing arts education, to deliver immersive theater and arts experiences, including a 10-week professional development program for teachers focused on integrating the arts into classrooms.
- Disney Cruise Line shoreside cast and shipboard crew will volunteer in these programs, fostering meaningful connections and celebrating the transformative power of the arts.
What They're Saying:
- Beth Thibodaux, director, external affairs, Disney Signature Experiences: “At Disney Cruise Line, we believe in the power of imagination and the importance of nurturing the next generation of storytellers. Discover Your Destiny gives students the chance to dream big, learn from Disney experts, and see firsthand how creativity can shape their future.”
Your Destiny Awaits…
- The newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Destiny, will set sail on her maiden voyage on November 20th, out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
- The new ship, a sister to the Disney Wish and the Disney Treasure, features a Heroes & Villains theme that is carried over throughout into its activities, dining, entertainment, and other experiences.
- Exclusive to the ship are exclusive dining options like Pride Lands: Feast of the Lion King, as well as the second iteration of the popular Haunted Mansion Parlor (carried over from the Disney Treasure) and lounges themed to Cruella De Vil and Marvel’s Doctor Strange.
- We also have heard of a new entertainment option that will see adults welcomed into a secret room off the main atrium featuring Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog.
- Traditions from past ships will also feature Marvel characters, with Black Panther featured as the ship’s Atrium statue, and Spider-Man adorning the ship’s aft.
- The ship has already arrived in Port Canaveral and has set off on its first cast member preview cruises ahead of the maiden voyage later this month.
- For all the latest news from the Disney Destiny, be sure to follow along with our Disney Destiny tag. Looking to book a voyage aboard Disney Cruise Line? Be sure to contact our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel.
