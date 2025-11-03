Disney Destiny Makes Musical Arrival at Florida's Port Canaveral

The new Wish class ship will make its maiden voyage on November 20th.

Disney’s newest cruise ship, the Disney Destiny, has arrived in Florida just ahead of its maiden voyage later this month.

What’s Happening:

After years of construction, the Disney Destiny has arrived in its home state of Florida!

The seventh cruise ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, which is a part of the Wish class of ships.

The first, Disney Wish, launched in June of 2022, with the second, Disney Treasure, launching in December of 2024.

The Disney Destiny was originally announced back on July 15th, 2017, with details remaining scarce for several years.

However, on March 20th, 2024, the Disney Destiny was revealed as the third member of the Wish class.

Built by German manufacturer Meyer Werft, the Destiny began sea trials back in August and was officially handed over to the House of Mouse mid-last month.

Arriving in Port Canaveral, Florida, the ship lit up the night as it sailed into port.

As it arrived post-sunset, the ship sang to fans celebrating its arrival with a cacophony of horns, including hit Disney songs “Cruella De Vil,” “Hakuna Matata,” “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” “Grim Grinning Ghosts,” and “Go The Distance.”

Thee 101 Dalmation, Hercules, and The Lion King horns also happen to be new!

You can check out a clip of the ship arriving in port!

The Disney Destiny is set to welcome guests aboard on November 20th, as it begins Caribbean cruises out of Fort Lauderdale.

While a part of the same class of ship as the Wish and Treasure, the Destiny will have several unique offerings only available to guests embarking on the ship.

This includes the Pirate-themed Cask & Cannon Tavern, the Doctor Strange-inspired Sanctum Lounge, and a brand new Broadway-style Hercules stage show!

The ship also takes heavy inspiration from the heroes and villains of Marvel, with a Black Panther-themed lobby.

