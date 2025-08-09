Hero Minnie Heralds the First Float Out of the Disney Destiny
Disney Cruise Line's latest ship will set sail on its maiden voyage this November.
A huge milestone was reached for Disney Cruise Line’s latest ship today as the Disney Destiny floated out of the shipyard in Germany for the first time.
What’s Happening:
- One of two new ships set to debut later this year, the Disney Destiny marked a huge milestone today when it left the Meyer Werft Shipyard in Papenburg, Germany for the first time, and floated out into the harbor.
- Minnie, wearing her fabulous hero costume created just for this ship, greeted the heroes and villains-themed ship as it inched aft-first out of the yard, led by Spider-Man and his Spider Bots on the stern.
- Float out is a significant milestone in the construction process and time-honored maritime tradition, meaning the ship is one step closer to setting sail for the first time.
More on the Disney Destiny:
- The Disney Destiny will sail its maiden voyage from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in November 2025, followed by an inaugural season of four and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean, including visits to one or both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
For all the latest news from the Disney Destiny, be sure to follow along with our Disney Destiny tag.
