Disney Shares New Look at the Disney Destiny and the Ship's Exclusive Sanctum Lounge

The new Disney Cruise Liner is set to take its maiden voyage this winter.

We are just a few months away from the debut of Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship the Disney Destiny, and Disney is giving fans a new look at the upcoming Triton Class luxury liner.

Disney Parks is giving Disney Cruise Line fans a brand new look at the Disney Destiny.

The upcoming ship, which is set to make its maiden voyage this November, joins the cruise line’s lineup of Triton Class ships and will make voyages to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean out of Fort Lauderdale.

A brand new look at the @DisneyCruise's Disney Destiny! 👀 including a sneak peek at the Sanctum onboard 🚢✨ pic.twitter.com/S23TDOzPHH — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 8, 2025

The Sanctum will be one of the exclusive offerings aboard the Disney Destiny, which will host a variety of activities throughout voyages, as well as mystical cocktails, mocktails, and coffees.

The Disney Destiny will make its maiden voyage on November 20th.

Destiny Exclusives:

Another unique offering aboard Disney’s newest ship is a Broadway style production of Hercules .

. Last month, Disney gave fans a first look at the amazing puppets that have been created for the production, which will feature larger-than-life versions of the rock and ice titans from the film.

