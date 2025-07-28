Special Effects Made for a Titan: Check Out a First Look of the Puppets of Disney Destiny's "Hercules"
The show is set to debut aboard the new Disney Cruise Line ship on November 20th.
Ahead of its November debut, Disney has shared a preview of the incredible God-like puppets coming to the Disney Destiny’s production of Hercules.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks has shared a first look at some of the incredible puppets that will be seen on the Disney Destiny’s upcoming production of Hercules.
- In an approximately 45 second clip shared to TikTok, fans got a chance to see the massive Ice and Rock Titans from the hit movie as they will appear on stage.
- Using the incredible innovations of Walt Disney Imagineering, Disney Cruise Line is bringing these larger-than-life characters to the stage like never been before.
- The large puppets will have performers inside of them to control the movements.
- Disney’s Hercules is set to debut on Disney Destiny’s maiden voyage on November 20th out of Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Hercules Hits the West End:
- Disney magic can be found on stages all around the world, and Disney Destiny isn’t the only place to experience Hercules on stage!
- Over at London’s West End, Disney debuted a new stage adaptation of the hit animated film.
- While not identical to the production headed to Disney Cruise Line, fans can check out the Disney On Broadway experience at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
- Laughing Place’s very own Alex had the chance to check out the new production. You can read a review of the show here.
Read More Disney Cruise Line:
