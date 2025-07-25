"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Arrives In Theaters On Land and Sea as Disney Cruise Line Celebrates New Film
The fun of the movie isn't just limited to the onoboard theaters!
Guests sailing aboard the Disney Cruise Line fleet can enjoy some limited-time fun as the highly anticipated new film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters everywhere - including onboard!
What’s Happening:
- As The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters everywhere today, that also means the movie has arrived on the ships of the Disney Cruise Line fleet.
- Exclusive to the Disney Cruise Line, first-run films from Disney-owned studios (like Marvel) can be enjoyed in the ship’s onboard theaters, included with your cruise fare.
- Along with the chance to see the film onboard, those sailing on Disney Cruise Line can also enjoy some other limited-time offerings on board the ships.
- Starting today, passengers can take photos with some friends from The Fantastic Four: First Steps via Magic Shot with onboard photographers. Those onboard can check the DCL Navigator app for times and locations, with the photos featuring H.E.R.B.I.E. or The Thing.
- Guests on board can also stop by coffee shops for a limited-time drink - The L4tte. This specialty concoction is a latte with white chocolate, coconut water, espresso, and strawberry cream.
- Also, your regular coffee order might have a Fantastic Four flourish at these locations.
- Set in a retro futuristic parallel earth, The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). The family must learn to balance their heroic duties and their familial bond as they come face to face with a powerful cosmic being, Galactus, and his Herald, Silver Surfer. The movie is now in theaters everywhere.
Silver Screen At Sea:
- One of the most unique features about sailing on the Disney Cruise Line is the access to their onboard theaters which show first run movies from the Walt Disney Company.
- The ship’s movie theaters - Buena Vista Theatre on the Disney Magic, Wonder, Fantasy and Dream and Wonderland or Neverland Cinemas on the Disney Wish, Treasure, and upcoming Destiny - offer these films as onboard experiences included with the cruise fare.
- Typically, the movies arrive the same day as they would on land, and sometimes earlier too! Similar to a shoreside cineplex, the movies are screened multiple times each day.
- Headlining movies are also sometimes shown in the ship’s mainstage - The Walt Disney Theater - on days when the Broadway-style musicals aren’t being shown.
