Shift In Schedule Results In Disney Magic Cancelling Repositioning Cruise Next Year
Don't worry, those booked aboard are getting quite the deal.
After a bit of drydock rescheduling, the Disney Magic has cancelled one of their cruises set for April of next year, as Disney Cruise Line shifts the ship’s repositioning date just a bit.
What’s Happening:
- A cruise aboard the Disney Magic has been cancelled as Disney Cruise Line adjusts the ship’s drydock schedule.
- The news was revealed when those booked aboard the cruise, originally set to depart from San Diego on April 19th, 2026, were notified that the cruise had been cancelled.
- The cruise originally had no stops in any ports of call, cruising the Pacific Ocean before arriving in Vancouver, B.C. There, it was intended to go into a brief drydock shortly after, before kicking off a summer season cruising in Alaska.
- Now, the drydock is reportedly expected to take place later, with the Disney Magic staying in the California area longer offering West Coast cruises before moving north toward Alaska.
- Now, the new cruise departing on April 19th, 2026 will depart San Diego, heading to Catalina Island and then Ensenada, Mexico with a day at sea before returning to San Diego.
- According to the official Disney Cruise Line website, the cruise from San Diego to Vancouver, B.C. is now scheduled for April 27th, 2026 getting to the Canadian port on May 1st, 2026.
- According to a report, the new drydock will take place over two weeks before the ship’s first summer season in Alaska. That same report indicates that no further changes have been made to the rest of the Disney Magic’s schedule for the remainder of 2026.
- Those booked aboard the cancelled cruise are getting a full refund on their voyage, plus a 20% discount on a new booking. They can use this discount on any stateroom level, including concierge. The discount can also be applied to an existing booking.
Brrrr-ing on the Magic:
- For the first time ever, the Disney Magic is heading to Alaska in the summer of 2026 for its first season cruising the region.
- There, the original ship of the Disney Cruise Line fleet will join her sister, the Disney Wonder, as they embark on different voyages throughout the wild frontier.
- The news was originally announced back in February that in May of 2026, the ships will embark on seven-night voyages from Vancouver, Canada. Ports of call include Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan, all famous for their prehistoric glaciers, as well as visits to the Dawes Glacier, a majestic tidewater glacier that towers over 600-feet tall.
