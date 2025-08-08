Charting New Courses: Construction Begins on Fourth Disney Cruise Line Wish Class Vessel
The steel-cutting ceremony for the fourth Wish class ship was held today in Papenburg, Germany.
The constantly expanding Disney Cruise Line fleet is growing once more, as construction began today on the fourth Wish class ship at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line celebrated the start of construction today on the fourth ship in the Wish class with a steel-cutting ceremony at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.
- Steel cutting is a maritime tradition dating back hundreds of years, signalling the start of the construction process for the new vessel expected to debut in 2027.
- Like its sister ships the Disney Wish, Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny, the ship will be approximately 144,000 gross tons, accommodate 4,000 guests and be powered by liquefied natural gas.
- During a ceremony this morning, Joe Schott, president of Disney Signature Experiences, Philip Gennotte from Walt Disney Imagineering, Bernd Eikens from Meyer Werft and Cruise Director Carly Scott joined Mickey Mouse to cut the first piece of steel for the latest ship.
- Our partners over at DCL Magazine were at the event and were able to capture the special moment.
- Another milestone will take place tomorrow, August 9th, when the Disney Destiny is scheduled to leave the hall for the first time, floating out of the shipyard and into the harbor.
- This process, known as Float Out, is a significant marker in the construction process that means the ship, which will debut this November, is one step closer to setting sail for the first time.
Adventure is Your Destiny:
- Before we get to this fourth ship, we have two brand-new ships debuting later this year—the Disney Destiny and Disney Adventure.
- The Disney Destiny will sail its maiden voyage from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in November 2025, followed by an inaugural season of four and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean, including visits to one or both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
- For all the latest news from the Disney Destiny, be sure to follow along with our Disney Destiny tag.
- The Disney Adventure will set sail from Singapore on December 15th, 2025, on three and four-night sailings, with only magical days at sea. Originally acquired from the now defunct Genting corporation (formerly the Global Dream), this will be the largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.
- Find out more about this unique new ship by perusing our Disney Adventure tag.
Join the Magic with a DCL Magazine Membership!
Digital or physical magazine options available
Digital or physical magazine options available
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com