Disney Donates $1 Million to Hurricane Melissa Relief in Jamaica
Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica this week, becoming the strongest storm to ever hit the island.
The Walt Disney Company is donating $1 million to support essential relief and recovery efforts in Jamaica following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.
What's Happening:
- Disney, which has a presence in Jamaica through Disney Cruise Line, is committing $1 million to relief efforts following the impact of Hurricane Melissa.
- This contribution will assist Disney cast and crew in the region, as well as nonprofits providing immediate aid including UNICEF USA, World Central Kitchen and Good360.
- The funds will help provide emergency supplies, food, shelter and other essential services to families and communities working to rebuild after the storm.
- This donation is part of the year-round support Disney provides during times of crisis and natural disasters that impact communities where we live and work. This support includes the Disney Employee Relief Fund, which helps cast, crew and employees recover from times of crisis or personal disaster.
- Two sailings this past week had their itineraries changed due to the impact of Hurricane Melissa.
What They're Saying:
- Bob Iger, CEO, The Walt Disney Company: “Our hearts go out to the people of Jamaica who have experienced such terrible devastation from Hurricane Melissa, including our Disney employees and their families who call the island home. We hope this contribution and the ongoing support from our team will serve as a source of relief and comfort for those in need at this difficult time.”
More Disney Cruise Line News:
- Rehearsals for the new "Disney Hercules" show exclusive to the Disney Destiny continue as Disney's newest ship makes its way across the Atlantic.
- The first-ever Disney castle at sea will come to life aboard the Disney Adventure when it sets sail next year.
- Just in time for the holiday season, Disney Cruise Line has brought back a popular offer that allows guests to book a voyage aboard most of their ships with 50% off the deposit.
- The newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet will also play host to the newest Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Venue, exclusive to the new ship.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com