Disney's First Castle at Sea: First Look at the Whimsical Storybook Castle Aboard the Disney Adventure
The Storybook Castle is part of the Disney Imagination Garden aboard Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship.
Disney Cruise Line has shared a look at the completed Storybook Castle aboard the Disney Adventure, as part of that ship's Disney Imagination Garden.
What's Happening:
- The first-ever Disney castle at sea will come to life aboard the Disney Adventure when it sets sail next year, and the ongoing Ship's Log on the Disney Parks Blog has showcased our first look at the completed art piece.
- The castle stands three decks tall, serving as a beautiful focal point of the Disney Imagination Garden neighborhood.
- Imagineers drew inspiration from all the Disney castles across the globe, amalgamating them into a paper cut-out style art piece reminiscent of a pop-up storybook.
- Artistic details, from the wave pattern surrounding the frame to the rich blues that color the facade, create a celebration of water for the first Disney castle at sea.
- As with all the other Disney castles, you'll find the Disney family crest at the center of this castle, as well as a beautiful three-panel-stained glass window.
- Each panel represents a Disney heroine and princess – including elements of nature including the water, sky and the heart of Te Fiti from Moana; the sun, earth and the Sundrop flower from Tangled; and the glistening ice and wind from Frozen.
- At the base of the storybook castle is a waterfall reminiscent of the Walt Disney Pictures castle shown before every Disney film.
- Imagineers have also worked in a number of Easter Eggs and even a Hidden Mickey!
More on the Disney Adventure:
- The Disney Adventure will be the first Disney Cruise Line set to sail out of Singapore, and will set sail on its postponed maiden voyage on March 10th, 2026.
- Notably, the ship will also feature several unique elements as it was not initially commissioned by Disney Cruise Line.
- One such unique feature is Disney Cruise Line’s first roller coaster at-sea.
- Plus, the ship will even have its own comic book!
- Duffy and Friends will make their Disney Cruise Line debut on the Disney Adventure, appearing in their own stage show and even getting a dedicated merchandise location.
- You can learn more about the ship and its progress on our Disney Adventure Project Tracker.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com