Adventure Delayed: Disney Pushes Back Debut of Upcoming Ship

Guests affected by the shift will be compensated, however.

Disney Cruise Line has announced that the debut of the Disney Adventure will be delayed.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this month, the Disney Adventure set out on sea trials

However, today, Disney Cruise Line made the decision to delay the ship’s maiden voyage.

The Adventure, which was set to set sail starting December 15th, will now debut on March 10th, 2026.

Disney states that this move is due to “unexpected delays in the shipbuilding process."

This isn’t the first time that Disney Cruise Line has been forced to push back the inaugural sailing for one of its ships.

In 2022, the Disney Wish set its maiden voyage

Guests impacted by that move received similar compensation.

Meanwhile, Disney’s other newest ship, the Disney Destiny, is still slated to set sail on its maiden voyage on November 20th.

What Disney is Doing for Disney Adventure Guests:

Due to this shift, voyages scheduled from December 15th, 2025, to March 12th, 2026, will be impacted.

Guests who were booked to sail on the maiden voyage in December will now be automatically moved to the March 10th sailing date.

Additionally, they’ll receive 50% off their sailing.

Alternatively, these guests can elect to receive a full refund as well as receive 50% off a future Disney Cruise Line sailing.

Those on subsequent voyages will automatically receive a full refund and be offered 50% off a future Disney Cruise Line sailing.

These 50% off future sailings offer must be booked by March 31st, 2026 for sailing departing on or before March 31st, 2027.

What They’re Saying:

Joe Schott, President of Disney Signature Experiences: “As we work on the final touches to bring the Disney Adventure to our guests, we’ve encountered unexpected delays in the shipbuilding process. To ensure the experience we deliver reflects our commitment to excellence, we’ve made the decision to adjust our timeline. We know this may be disappointing to our guests, and we’re working directly with them to offer flexible rebooking options and uphold the trust they place in us."

About the Disney Adventure: