Disney Wish Inaugural Sailing Delayed Until July 14, Bookings Paused Until February 8

Well, no one ‘wished’ for this. Today, Disney Cruise Line announced that the Disney Wish’s inaugural sailing will be delayed by more than one month.

What’s Happening:

While the Disney Wish’s maiden voyage was set to take place on June 9th, due to shipyard delays, that date has now been pushed back.

Instead, the Disney Wish will now set sail starting July 14th.

Due to this shift, Disney Cruise Line has also paused new bookings on the Disney Wish until February 8th.

Guests who were already booked on the June 9th sailing will now be automatically moved to a new sail date of July 14th and will receive a 50% discount.

Those booked on the June 9th sailing who are unable to sail on the July 14th date as well as those on other sailings impacted by the delay have the option to claim a full refund or convert original funds into a Future Cruise Credit and receive 50% off a cruise departing before December 31st, 2023.

What They’re Saying:

Disney Cruise Line: “While the adjusted timeline is disappointing, what remains unchanged is our dedication to creating all-new enchantment aboard the Disney Wish. The new ship will be a celebration of Disney’s rich legacy of storytelling, bringing to life the fantastical worlds and beloved characters at the heart of Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars