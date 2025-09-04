Disney Adventure Sails to Sea in Monumental Sea Trials

Disney Adventure has left Germany to begin its week-long sea trials as its highly anticipated debut from Singapore approaches.

The newest addition to the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Adventure, has taken a significant step toward its official launch, embarking on its first set of sea trials this week. The 208,000-ton vessel, which will be the company's largest and its first to be homeported in Asia, sailed from the MV Werften shipyard in Germany, where it is in the final stages of construction.

What’s Happening:

, with over 1,400 workers reportedly onboard, is currently undergoing a series of assessments and trials in the Baltic and North Seas. This week-long process is critical to ensure all systems are functioning correctly before the ship is delivered to Disney Cruise Line in late September.

According to German newspaper Ostsee Zeitung, the ship's itinerary for this initial trial includes: Testing of various onboard technology and systems. A voyage to another German port, Bremerhaven. A technical visit to Rügen, a German island on the Baltic coast.

A second set of sea trials is expected to take place later this month, further preparing the ship for its grand debut.

Following its trials and delivery, the Disney Adventure will embark on its delivery voyage to Asia, with its highly anticipated maiden cruise scheduled to depart from Singapore on December 15, 2025. The ship will offer year-round, three- and four-night cruises to nowhere from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore.

will feature three all-new attractions, including the , which is set to be the longest roller coaster at sea. The ship will also feature all-new Broadway-style entertainment with the original musical spectacular, Remember.

A Fleet of Magical Milestones

The Disney Adventure is not the only new ship making waves for Disney Cruise Line this year.

, an LNG-powered vessel and sister ship to the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure, is currently under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany. The 2,500-guest ship is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter and will begin its inaugural voyage in November 2025 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, offering cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Inside the MV Werften Shipyard

, formerly known as the Global Dream, underwent a significant redesign to fit the Disney brand. The shipyard itself, MV Werften, was also acquired by Meyer Werft to complete the project, and is now undergoing a transition to naval construction.

