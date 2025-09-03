Yo Ho Yo Ho A Pirate's Life at Sea as Disney Destiny Reveals New Cask & Cannon Details and Merchandise

From a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed bar on land to one at sea, we are now learning a bit more about the new Cask & Cannon coming to the Disney Destiny, as well as a sneak peek at some of the merchandise from the new location.

Our latest update from the Disney Destiny gives us a closer look at the new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge coming to the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line

Dubbed “Cask & Cannon", the pirate tavern on board is set to be filled with pirate treasures and even easter eggs calling back to the Pirates of the Caribbean attractions at the Disney Parks around the globe.

Wooden planks will be featured throughout, evoking a pirate ship’s interior, complete with mismatched furniture and antiques.

Nods to the film series will also be included, including a stack of treasure chests that make up the bar front, taking inspiration from the film’s treasure room and captain’s quarters.

The tavern will also feature a set of thirteen drawers filled with treasure maps, each labeled with different scenes representing the attractions located around the globe, including The Ghostly Grotto, Port Royale, Talking Skull Bay, Blue Bayou (California), and Treasure Cove (Shanghai).

The carpet design will also be the Pieces of Eight, as well as Captain Jack Sparrow’s compass.

The new update also teases new merchandise from the location, including one-of-a-kind bar tools and novelty drinkware, adult apparel, and a tote bag.

Deja Vu?

Whenever two similar (but different) things happen in various realms of the Disney Parks world, I always think of Disney’s Art of Animation Resort at Walt Disney World.

This hotel directly benefitted from the development of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure as they were both being worked on at the same time, with many elements and props from the immersive land being produced in duplicate, and brought to the new resort across the country.

I can’t help but think, in a way, that this is happening again with Cask & Cannon on the Disney Destiny with The Beak & Barrel at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

While, quite frankly, Cask & Cannon feels classier already and takes the pirate theme to an upscaled level, the mere mention of intricate carvings (which were also highly touted for The Beak & Barrel) made me wonder which was meant for where and carried over to the other - even if they weren’t.